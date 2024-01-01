We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SVH7F Series
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing.Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment
* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
Smart Calibration
* Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.
* Supported protocols: RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast
*The availability of "Signage365Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS RGB
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
700
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
0.44 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.6 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
210 W
-
Max.
250 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
