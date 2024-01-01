We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Light Series
GSCD Ultra Light Series
There is a screen installed on the corner of the building.
* GSCD100-GR series only
* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
Compatibility with
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
GSCD100-GN
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
10.41
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
48x24
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
500x250
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.3
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x4
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
96x96
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,000x1,000x85.1
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
1
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
19
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
19
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
9,216
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet material
Extrusion Aluminum
-
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
5,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
136
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
10,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
650
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
216
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
650
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
2,218
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
737
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,218
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30℃ to +50℃
-
Operating Humidity
10~99%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
IP65
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVCA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
O
