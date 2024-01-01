We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EJ5K Series
Artistic Space beyond Display, LG Wallpaper OLED Signage
A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 0%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
23.1Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1345 x 804 x 207mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
116W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
318W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
N/A
-
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
