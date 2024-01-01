About Cookies on This Site

LG BECON cloud

LG BECON cloud is a cloud-based air solution care system, monitoring LG System Air-conditioner and HVAC in real-time to maintain the optimal operation condition and identify any issues in advance.

LG THERMA V Split units lineup. The Hydro box and Integrated water tank are on the left, three outdoor units are on the right.

Remote Monitoring for Smart Management

Cuatro pequeños íconos en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, GHP, Chiller, THERMA V y VRF, están rodeados por un círculo alrededor del dispositivo inteligente que muestra la nube LG BECON.

All-day Remote Monitoring

The LG BECON cloud is an all-day monitoring platform, compatible with multiple LG facilities.

El gráfico, hora en el eje x y grado en el eje y, alcanzó un máximo de un valor anormal de más de 60 grados con un icono de advertencia rojo en la parte superior derecha.

Error Detection

LG BECON cloud detects abnormal behaviors of products anytime and anywhere through real-time analysis.

El gráfico, hora en el eje x y grado en el eje y, alcanzó un máximo de un valor anormal de más de 60 grados con un icono de advertencia rojo en la parte superior derecha.

Immediate Care Service

When LG BECON cloud detects an issue, engineers are dispatched for efficient repair based on the big data analysis.

Benefits with LG BECON cloud

Unrestrictive

  • Facilities are monitored without time or location restrictions, ensuring maximum convenience for users.

     

  •  

  •  

Effective

  • Time and cost are reduced by dispatching engineers after preemptively detecting potential issues.

     

  •  

  •  

Real-time

  • Facilities are interconnected to enable real-time risk detection and analytical diagnosis.

     

Se muestra el sistema LG VRF, de forma rectangular.

VRF System

Se muestran las bombas LG Air to Water Hear, de forma rectangular equipadas con dos ventiladores en el lado izquierdo, superior e inferior.

Air to Water Heat Pumps

Se muestra LG Chiller, equipada con un panel de control y varios tubos cilíndricos grises.

Chiller

* Connectivity can be varied by each product

Discover More About LG BECON cloud

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals.

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

