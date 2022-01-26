Laundry Tips: How to Use Your Washing Machine

By taking the time to properly prepare your clothes for the wash, you’ll avoid any potential laundry disasters and get a more thorough clean.

If you’ve ever turned your favourite white shirt pink and traced it back to a stray red sock, you’ll know how important it is to organise your loads by colour. Double check what’s going into a wash before you turn on your machine to prevent colour bleeding between garments. Dark garments should be washed inside out to prevent the colour from fading.

You should check the pockets, too, and make sure the zips on your jeans and other garments are fastened; don’t fasten buttons though, as this can loosen the threads and stretch out buttonholes.

Lastly, any delicate items – including lingerie and fine knitwear – should be laundered in zipped mesh bags. Mesh laundry bags are also great for washing pairs of socks, so that they don’t get separated and lost.