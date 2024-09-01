Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HELPFUL HINTS

How to calibrate your TV for sports

This guide addresses your FAQs about TV calibration and explains how to adjust LG TV settings for optimal sports viewing.

How to calibrate your TV for sports

  • Discover the art of TV calibration and understand which manual settings to change (and which to leave alone) for watching your favourite sports games.
  • Explore the best adjustments for your TV settings, focusing on colour calibration and 4K picture settings.

While LG TVs already come with Sport Mode, which will meet the viewing needs of most at-home fans, this guide will show you how to adjust your TV settings manually for an optimal experience.

Which TV settings should you change, and which should you leave alone? Read on to learn more.

A guide to calibrating your TV for sports

Although professional calibration requires specialised equipment, anyone can manually set up their TV settings and customise them to their preferences.

First things first, it’s worth knowing that LG premium TVs all include the CalMan Auto Calibration feature. This makes professional-level TV calibration even easier and speeds up the process, giving access to the hardware LUT tables and allowing you to adjust your TV to a very granular level. Follow the instructions here,1 or keep reading to follow our guide to TV colour and 4K calibration.

A guide to calibrating your TV for sports

TV colour calibration tips

Enhance your TV viewing experience with expert-recommended picture mode settings for Cinema, Sports, Games, and more. These optimised configurations ensure vibrant colours, precise contrast, and immersive detail for every type of content.2

TV colour calibration tips

Setting

(Mode)

Natural Light

(Vidid)

Artificial Light

(Standard)

Dark Room

(Cinema)

Backlight

OLED Light

100

85

85

Contrast

100

85

85

Brightness

50

50

50

Sharpness

30

25

10

Colour

70

50

50

Tint

0

0

0

Colour

Temperature

C50

C20

0

Your guide to best 4K TV picture settings for sports

Learning how to navigate your LG TV settings will help you strike the perfect balance for an unparalleled sports-viewing adventure.

To begin, go to your

TV Settings → All Settings → Picture Settings → Advanced Settings

We’ll now go through each setting step by step, but bear in mind that changing one setting can alter the effects of another. Be sure to keep checking the picture quality between adjustments to see if further tweaks are needed.

Brightness

LG’s OLED evo range, such as the LG OLED evo C3,3 already offers a fantastic viewing experience thanks to millions of self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster.4 But you can give your picture even more punch by turning off ECO mode, which will achieve the highest brightness. Disable in Settings > General > Energy Saving to maintain optimal brightness.5

Colour and contrast

Adjusting contrast on your LG TV impacts image detail, ideal for bright scenes like football pitches or golf courses. Colour calibration significantly enhances image saturation, so be sure to consider what you’re watching before adjusting this setting. Movies, sports and other content types require different levels of contrast for the best results.

Sharpness

Having the sharpness set to zero is fine, as too much sharpness can unnaturally accentuate lines and contours. If you do want to tweak this setting, turn it up to maximum and then gradually decrease it until the unwanted extra detail disappears.

Tint and hue

Responsible for the green and red tint in your TV picture, the tint/hue setting is one you would be better off leaving alone. Changing this feature too much can lead to strange effects, particularly for skin tones and natural landscapes.

TV calibration myths debunked

Professional services or specialised tools for TV calibration can provide a high level of customization for true TV enthusiasts. However, optimising your LG TV for sports viewing is easily achievable through manual adjustments in the settings. As covered in this guide, with a few small tweaks, slow-motion replays and player close-ups can rival the excitement of being on the field.

TV calibration myths debunked

FAQs

Q: How often should I calibrate my TV for sports?

A: Consider recalibrating your TV for sports annually or whenever you perceive a noticeable decline in image quality to ensure an optimal viewing experience.

Q: What are the key aspects of colour calibration for TVs?

A: The key aspects of colour calibration for TVs include adjusting settings such as contrast, brightness, colour temperature, saturation, and tint to achieve accurate and vibrant colours, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Q: Can I use a generic TV calibration tool for my TV?

A: Yes, you can use a generic TV calibration tool for your LG TV, but it may not offer specific optimizations tailored to LG's unique display technology.

 

From colour calibration to 4K adjustments, unlock the full potential of your TV and enjoy every moment of your favourite games with unparalleled clarity and detail.

CalMan Home is designed so users can automatically adjust their colour settings for accurate image presentation with confidence. It is not a replacement for professional calibration services, but can enhance picture presentation significantly.

 

LG TV - The Best Picture Settings For Your LG TV, LG.com, 2023

 

LG OLED evo C3: Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement. Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.

 

4 All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.

 

Energy saver mode will allow the unit to run until the desired room temperature is reached.

