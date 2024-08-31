Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HELPFUL HINTS

Which Vacuum Cleaner Should You Buy for Small Spaces – Cordless vs. Robotic

Discover the future of cleaning with LG smart vacuums. Whether you prefer the convenience of a robotic vacuum or the versatility of a stick vacuum, LG offers innovative solutions to meet your cleaning needs.

Katja Rooke | Unsplash

Selecting the ideal vacuum cleaner for your living space is a decision that can truly enhance your cleaning experience, particularly in compact living spaces like a cosy apartment or a snug studio. When it comes to cleaning small spaces while saving room, the choice between a stick vacuum and a robotic vacuum can be critical. The decision between a cordless vacuum and a robotic vacuum can make a substantial difference in your cleaning routine. Let's explore which option suits your small space needs best!

Cordless Stick vs. Robot Vacuum Comparison

YoonJae Baik | Unsplash

When it comes to choosing between a cordless stick vacuum and a robot vacuum, several factors come into play. Let's quickly compare them in the following areas:

 

Cordless Stick Vacuums

Robotic Vacuums

Cleaning Efficiency

Unmatched in their ability to reach tight spots and navigate narrow corners with ease, thanks to their exceptional manoeuvrability

Robotic vacuums offer a hands-free cleaning experience, autonomously tackling larger areas with minimal effort required from you.

Design

Cordless stick vacuums are praised for their compactness and lightweight construction, making them incredibly easy to handle and store, a crucial factor in smaller living spaces where storage is at a premium.

Boasts sleek, modern designs equipped with built-in sensors for efficient navigation around furniture and obstacles.

Storage Solutions

Cordless stick vacuums typically require upright storage or disassembly to conserve space

Robotic vacuums come with convenient docking stations that not only recharge the device but also serve as a compact storage solution

Cleaning Speed

Cordless stick vacuums offer manual control over cleaning speed and intensity, allowing you to customise the cleaning process to suit your needs,

Robotic vacuums operate autonomously, following preset cleaning patterns and schedules.

Cleaning Runtime

Cordless stick vacuums offer varying cleaning runtimes depending on the model and battery capacity.

Robot vacuums typically have longer cleaning runtimes, as they can recharge automatically when needed.

Maintenance

Stick vacuums typically require regular maintenance, such as filter cleaning and dustbin emptying

Robot vacuums may need occasional maintenance on components like brushes and sensors.

Customisation

Stick vacuums offer more customisation options in terms of attachments and accessories for different cleaning tasks

Robot vacuums may have limited customisation options.

Accessibility

Stick vacuums are more accessible for users who prefer manual control and want to target specific areas for cleaning

Robot vacuums are ideal for users who prefer hands-free operation and want to schedule cleaning sessions.

Versatility

Stick vacuums can be used on various floor types and surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, and upholstery

Robot vacuums may have limitations on certain surfaces or obstacles they can navigate

Cost

Stick vacuums generally have a lower upfront cost

robot vacuums typically have higher upfront cost due to advanced features & technology.

Then, is a cordless vacuum necessarily better than a robot vacuum? While both types of vacuums offer unique advantages, having a robot cleaner alongside a stick vacuum can offer significant benefits. With a robot vacuum autonomously handling daily cleaning tasks, you can enjoy the convenience of a consistently clean home without the need for manual intervention.

 

Additionally, having a stick vacuum on hand allows for spot cleaning and tackling hard-to-reach areas, providing you with the best of both worlds in terms of cleaning efficiency and convenience. Ultimately, the choice between a cordless stick vacuum and a robot vacuum comes down to personal preference and the specific requirements of your living space.

LG Smart Vacuums: Pioneering Easy Cleaning and House Automation

Experience the future of cleaning with LG Smart Vacuums, offering innovative solutions for small space cleaning. With time-saving features designed for quick clean-ups, LG vacuum cleaners make household chores a breeze.

 

Some vacuum models feature smart technology integration with LG ThinQ, enabling seamless smart home automation. By choosing LG vacuum cleaners, you not only save time but also enjoy the benefits of smart home connectivity, making cleaning more convenient and efficient.

 

With ThinQ technology, you can control your vacuum options directly from your phone. Toggle features like Turbo mode for strong suction or Smart Turbo for automatic detection and cleaning of corners, carpets, and dusty areas. Additionally, you can perform smart diagnosis directly within the ThinQ app, helping troubleshoot any issues you may meet with your smart appliance.

 

If you're seeking efficiency and thoroughness, our Kompressor vacuum delivers an exceptional clean. For versatility, our CordZero all-in-one stick vacuums are the perfect choice, equipped with attachments and features to tackle various cleaning tasks around your home. Plus, if you have pets, our cleaning solutions effectively remove pesky pet hair clumps.

 

Whether you opt for the convenience of a robotic vacuum or the versatility of a stick vacuum, LG offers innovative solutions to meet your cleaning needs. With cutting-edge technology and smart features, LG Smart Vacuums elevate your cleaning experience, making household chores more efficient and convenient. Choose LG for a cleaner home and a smarter way to clean.

Life's Good!

