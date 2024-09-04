Curved Monitors vs. Flat Monitors

There aren’t actually many differences between curved and flat monitors, aside from the curvature of the screen. In fact, the technologies used across both types is generally the same, so you won’t find huge variations in things like refresh rates, response times and bit colour depth. You’ll also find that both curved and flat monitors come with the ports needed to connect your consoles.

You’ll notice that a lot of our curved and flat screen monitors come swith some of the same great features, including UltraGear™. Our 48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor monitors have a 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space; they offer a truly immersive gaming experience with a high-resolution display. Selected curved and flat screen models are also equipped with a 1ms response time, reducing blurring and ghosting during play.

To find out more about the different technologies we use across our range of monitors, take a look at our guide.