48'' UltraGear™ UHD OLED Monitor with Anti-Glare Low Reflection 0.1ms R/T 120Hz and G-SYNC® Compatible
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
47.53
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.274 x 0.274
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Size [cm]
120.7193
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(3ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
300 x 200
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Speaker
20W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
15.5
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
175W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
253W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
