Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
48'' UltraGear™ UHD OLED Monitor with Anti-Glare Low Reflection 0.1ms R/T 120Hz and G-SYNC® Compatible

Specs

Reviews

Support

48'' UltraGear™ UHD OLED Monitor with Anti-Glare Low Reflection 0.1ms R/T 120Hz and G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900-B

48'' UltraGear™ UHD OLED Monitor with Anti-Glare Low Reflection 0.1ms R/T 120Hz and G-SYNC® Compatible

(0)
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    47.53

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.274 x 0.274

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    330 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    264 (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Size [cm]

    120.7193

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    300 x 200

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    20W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1285 x 771 x 173

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    16.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    15.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    175W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    253W

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

Our picks for you