Why settle for scratchy towels that don’t dry you properly when you could be using towels that have both softness and absorbency, all thanks to the help of a few very handy washing tips. The right cycle and temperature are crucial when washing towels, as is knowing how to store them properly post wash.

But also essential is knowhow, which is why we’ve put together a guide of the best towel washing tips, detailing how to properly wash towels in the washing machine so that they are left feeling and looking like those at a luxury hotel.