HELPFUL HINTS
Get that fluffy 'hotel towel feel' in your own home
Discover tips to achieve plush hotel-feel towels at home with LG's washing machine setting for towel washing. Get storage tips that help maintain quality.
How to wash towels in the washing machine.
Why settle for scratchy towels that don’t dry you properly when you could be using towels that have both softness and absorbency, all thanks to the help of a few very handy washing tips. The right cycle and temperature are crucial when washing towels, as is knowing how to store them properly post wash.
But also essential is knowhow, which is why we’ve put together a guide of the best towel washing tips, detailing how to properly wash towels in the washing machine so that they are left feeling and looking like those at a luxury hotel.
Invest in the best high quality towels
Hotel towels tend to be 100% cotton, which gives them a plush, absorbent quality. It might sound obvious, but investing in a set of high-quality towels will give you best results.
Wash before use
New towels are likely to be coated in a silicone, fabric softener finish which reduces absorbency, so give them a wash before first usage.
Twisted towels will be less absorbent, so shake them while wet before drying, to help loosen the fibres. Avoid using fabric softener on towels as it can make them less absorbent.
The best washing machine setting for towels
Leaving no chance to guesswork, in order to find the best washing machine setting for your towels, you can now simply select the dedicated ‘Towels’ cycle on your LG washing machine to ensure your laundry gets the most appropriate wash for its needs. Your machine will deliver the right amount of detergent, rinse and spin to keep your towels in tip-top fluffy condition.
Store towels vertically, like books on a bookshelf
Stacking your towels vertically in the linen cupboard, rather than horizontally, helps air circulate to keep them smelling fresh. It also prevents lower towels from getting squashed and losing that luxurious fluffy quality.
