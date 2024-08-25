How to clean your monitor

Whatever you use your monitor for – whether for work, immersing yourself in a new game or simply improving your online viewing – you’ve invested in a great piece of equipment. To make sure it performs as it should, it’s essential to clean your monitor screen and look after it.

Cleaning and maintaining our devices is increasingly important, even if it's at the bottom of your list of domestic tasks. But a clean monitor will perform over the long term, maximising user comfort and satisfaction, too.

That means cleaning your monitor screen regularly and avoiding any knocks, spills or accidental damage – including when cleaning. After all, monitors and display screens are delicate and can be easily damaged, both by abrasive detergents or cleaners and excessive pressure.

So, how do you clean a monitor screen? In this article we’ll cover the basics, including: