Levelling up your fridge

To ensure your refrigerator is level and the doors meet properly, you may need to manually adjust the bottom of the refrigerator door.

You will need a spanner or wrench. Open the door of the side you wish to adjust and loosen the nut at the base of the fridge by turning it clockwise. Turn the height-adjusting nut clockwise to lower that side of the fridge — or counter-clockwise to raise it. Carefully adjust both sides until they are level. Once you are happy with the stability of your fridge, turn the nut at the base of the fridge counter-clockwise to tighten it.

If your refrigerator does not have nuts, twist the legs to adjust them to the correct level for your floor.