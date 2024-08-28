Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers

Perfectly synchronised with ThinQ™, LG’s smart dryers harnesses Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance your laundry routine’s convenience and efficiency. With smart technology, you can remotely control your dryer using your smartphone or other devices, eliminating the need for constant trips to the laundry room. Explore the innovative features of LG’s Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers:

Remote Monitoring: Monitor your drying cycles from anywhere, whether you're at home, work, or on the go. Receive alerts when your clothes are done, allowing you to attend to them promptly.

Seamless Integration with Smart Homes: Seamlessly integrate your smart dryer into your connected home ecosystem, making it compatible with virtual assistants like Google Assistant. Enjoy hands-free operation through simple voice commands.

Smart Pairing: Your dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically select the right drying cycle for your clothes.