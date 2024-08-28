We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Laundry: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers
Explore the transformative impact of smart technology on laundry routines with Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers, offering intuitive remote controls and advanced AI functions for unparalleled convenience and efficiency!
Photo by Cristofer Maximilian | Unsplash
Experience the future of laundry at your fingertips with smart dryers that you can control directly from your smartphone. Say goodbye to the days of tedious laundry chores and embrace a new era of convenience and efficiency! In this article, we'll explore how smart technology will transform your laundry routine, simplifying every aspect with intuitive remote controls and advanced AI functions. Get ready to streamline your laundry experience like never before!
What this article will cover:
- What smart dryers do and how they can enhance your laundry routine
- Innovative smart dryer features powered by AI
LG’s top picks for smart dryers
What are Smart Dryers and What Can They do?
Perfectly synchronised with ThinQ™, LG’s smart dryers harnesses Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance your laundry routine’s convenience and efficiency. With smart technology, you can remotely control your dryer using your smartphone or other devices, eliminating the need for constant trips to the laundry room. Explore the innovative features of LG’s Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers:
Remote Monitoring: Monitor your drying cycles from anywhere, whether you're at home, work, or on the go. Receive alerts when your clothes are done, allowing you to attend to them promptly.
Seamless Integration with Smart Homes: Seamlessly integrate your smart dryer into your connected home ecosystem, making it compatible with virtual assistants like Google Assistant. Enjoy hands-free operation through simple voice commands.
Smart Pairing: Your dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically select the right drying cycle for your clothes.
How Do You Connect Your Smart Dryer to the LG ThinQ App?
Elevate your laundry experience by connecting your smart dryer to the LG ThinQ App. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your smartphone is connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to use for your smart dryer.
- Open the ThinQ App: Launch the LG ThinQ App on your smartphone.
- Add Your Smart Dryer:
You can connect your device manually to Wi-Fi or by using the QR code located on the model and serial number tag.
- Connect Your Appliance to Your Wi-Fi network by using QR code:
- Ensure the app has permission to use your phone camera.
- Locate the model and serial number tag on your appliance to find the QR code.
- From the ThinQ app dashboard, tap "Add a device" and then tap "Scan QR."
- If Your Device Doesn’t Have a QR Code or You Cannot Locate it:
- Tap on the "Add Device" option within the app.
- Choose "Dryer" from the list of available devices.
- Move closer to your dryer and follow the on-screen instructions.
- Press and hold down the Wi-Fi enabling button on your dryer for more than 3 seconds. Ensure the Wi-Fi icon or LED light is blinking to indicate it's switched on.
- Once Wi-Fi is enabled, tap the "Done" button on the app.
- Connect Your Appliance to Your Wi-Fi network by using QR code:
- Set Up Your Network:
- Tap on the settings icon and navigate to the Wi-Fi settings on your smartphone.
- Look for a Wi-Fi network with the name @LG_Smart_Dryer_XXXX (with four characters or numbers at the end). Enter the last four characters or numbers of the network name twice as the password.
- Go back to the LG ThinQ App and access the network settings screen.
- Choose your Wi-Fi network from the list of available options.
- Tap "Done" to complete the setup process.
- View Your Dryer: Your smart dryer will now appear on the home screen of the LG ThinQ App, allowing you to monitor and control it remotely with ease.
Smart Dryers: LG’s Top Pick
Photo by engin akyurt | Unsplash
Welcome to a world where performance meets efficiency and care meets convenience. LG’s top picks in smart dryers redefine the standard for convenient, consistent, and optimal drying.
LG’s smart dryers, such as the RH10VHP2B, seamlessly integrate with your smart home ecosystem through ThinQ™ technology. From setting the proper drying cycle to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. With Wi-Fi connectivity, interaction and access to the latest innovations are effortless.
Product Highlights:
- Energy Efficiency Class: 3 Star rating ensures exceptional energy efficiency, potentially saving you money while integrating more sustainable practices.
- DUAL Inverter Heat Pump: Enjoy superior performance and energy price savings with LG’s DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology.
- Auto Cleaning Condenser: Say goodbye to manual cleaning hassles. The auto-cleaning condenser feature ensures hassle-free maintenance.
- Heat Source Type: This model utilises Heat Pump Electric technology for efficient and effective drying.
- ThinQ (Wi-Fi): With ThinQ (Wi-Fi) connectivity, you can control and monitor your dryer remotely, enhancing convenience and flexibility.
The Future of Fabric Care: AI Drying Technology by LG
Photo by Dan Gold | Unsplash
Soon, gone will be the days of guesswork when it comes to selecting the right drying cycles for your laundry. LG is refining fabric care with its upcoming VX smart dryers, featuring AI drying technology designed to ensure optimal drying outcomes and prolonged garment longevity.
This innovative AI-powered cycle utilises advanced algorithms to analyse the weight, material, and humidity of your laundry, ensuring precise drying tailored to each garment's unique characteristics. With the Smart Diagnosis™ feature, users can take advantage of additional dry programmes such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, and Lingerie, effectively minimising wrinkles and enhancing garment care.
From automatic temperature adjustments to optimised drying times, AI drying seamlessly adapts to the changing conditions of your laundry, delivering superior care and protection with each cycle. Bid farewell to concerns about over-drying or under-drying—AI drying delivers impeccable results with every load. Stay tuned for future innovations as LG continues to revolutionise fabric care with new solutions on the horizon!
Experience the future of laundry with LG’s smart tumble dryers today.
Life's Good!
