Soundbars bring your audio to life, making everyday viewing feel like a cinematic experience. Find out how to set up your soundbar—wirelessly or otherwise—so you can start enjoying richer, deeper sound.

TVs today are made for cinematic viewing. Wide, vivid displays bring every detail to life, which means that watching a film or your favourite show is more immersive and enjoyable than ever.

As you’ll no doubt have noticed, though, TVs have also become much thinner. This is good news for minimalists and interior designers, but it means that there’s less room inside the TV for things like powerful speakers. So, while your screen may be bigger and better, sometimes the sound quality doesn’t match up.

A soundbar for your TV can solve this. Soundbars offer richer, dynamic audio—elevating your viewing and providing sound that’s suitable for the big screen. Better still, unlike traditional home theatre systems—which often have lots of wires—it’s simple to set up a soundbar and start enjoying higher-quality sound.

Once you’ve chosen the right option, it’s easy to get up and running. And when you’ve set up your soundbar, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the impressive sound—whether you’re connected to a brand new OLED TV or a pre-loved setup.