What is a Heat Pump Dryer? Dryer Comparison and Pros & Cons

Electric and gas vented dryers use electric or gas heaters to heat the air inside the dryer drum and blow it through the clothes to make the moisture in them evaporate. This heated air is then vented outside the dryer, which can cause heat loss and wasted energy.

In contrast, heat pump dryers use a closed-loop system that recirculates air through the drum. After condensing moisture out of the air, the warm air is reheated to continue the drying process without being vented.

This means that heat pump dryers use less energy and waste less heat, meaning they are better for the environment.