Allergens & Viruses Away With LG’s Wearable Air Purifier

Aside from needing to dodge viruses, it’s allergy season once more. Coughing or sneezing, especially when you’re outside, is a major faux pas now that sadly, some people have a hard time avoiding. Masks help a lot in filtering out pollen and allergens for people suffering from asthma and rhinitis but sometimes it’s not enough.

This is where LG’s Wearable Air Purifier shines bright. Aside from keeping you safe from viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens, it helps a lot with allergens. It provides thorough air purification with H13 grade HEPA filters that filter out 99% harmful particles for clean, fresh air. If you want peace of mind with the air you breathe, this is the mask for you. These filters are easily replaceable as well to ensure they’re always clean and allergen free.

LG’s Wearable Air Purifier offers greater protection than disposable and nylon face masks. With tests done by Environmental Allergens Info and Care Inc., they were able to show that LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier can filter out over 99% of allergy-inducing pollen in just 5 minutes. Whether it’s pollen, pollen allergen, or mite allergen, LG’s PuriCare filters offer far superior filtration efficiency than disposable masks.

To give you even more peace of mind, LG’s Wearable Air Purifier has been subjected to a lot of tests and certifications, which it met and even succeeded with flying colors. It has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for filter bacteria performance (99%), product bacteria removal performance (94.9%), filter virus performance (99%)product virus removal performance (97.1%), and product inlet cover droplet removal performance (97.2%) It is also certified by the Korea Asthma Allergy Foundation and the British Allergy Foundation. The mask also passed the test conducted by Korean Air Cleaning Association.

LG’s Wearable Air Purifier is also designed to be worn comfortably even for extended periods of time. It comes equipped with DUAL Fans that blow air at the speed of your own breathing as its respiratory sensor detects your inhalation and exhalation cycle. It’s designed ergonomically so that it fits and seals to your face, making it comfortable for everyday wear while minimizing air leakage. Muffling is also minimized with VoiceON™, which projects the sound of your voice, making it easy to be heard while being protected.

Whether you’re suffering from allergies or just want to keep yourself supremely safe in these trying times, get the best possible protection with LG’s Wearable Air Purifier.

