Beating the Odds: LG Magna and Leon

LG introduces two new mid-ranged phones featuring LG’s signature aesthetics and premium smartphone features that remarkably fit the budget.

MANILA, May 7, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) unveils in the Philippines a new line of exceptional mid-range smartphones at budget-friendly prices with design elements and features usually reserved for its more premium models.

Both the LG Magna and Leon combine the perfect balance of design, exceptional performance usability, and affordability—making sure that a broader range of consumers can have access to premium user experience from a mid-range phone, embodying the spirit of LG’s innovations.

The LG Magna sports a 5-inch in-cell touch display, a feature normally found in premium smartphones. Working with a Quad-Core chipset, the Magna also features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, a treat for those who frequently take selfies.

On the other hand, the LG Leon, offers a 4.5-inch in-cell touch display in a compact, premium-looking body, sporting almost the same features as the Magna with minor differences in battery life, and front camera resolution.

Both Magna and Leon will be installed with the much-anticipated latest Android operating system, Android 5.0 Lollipop.

With the new mid-range lineup, LG carries over features originally designed for its premium smartphones. The Knock Code and rear key designs, which are first seen in the G-series, can now be found in these mid-range phones. Gesture Shot makes it easy to take great selfies with a simple hand gesture that starts a three-second countdown. Glance View lets users quickly access key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a simple downward swipe of the screen, even while the display is off. Take photos with ease with LG Magna and Leon’s touch and shoot function.

Design playing a major role in the new mid-range handset, LG translates its curved aesthetics from TV to mobile with the LG Magna. With a mild 3000mm radius curve for a sleeker profile, the gentle curve of the Magna has the capability to absorb shock, making it less breakable—a perfect balance between design and function.

Other advantages of Magna’s curved design is voice clarity, since it also follows the curve of the human face, immersive view, as well as fixed focus when using the front camera.

“With the Magna and Leon, we are bringing to Filipino consumers award-winning features at a pocket-friendly price,” said LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won. “As a global technology innovator, we strive to provide consumers with only the best mobile technology advancements and constantly change the game in this fast-evolving industry.”

The LG Magna hits the local market with a competitive price of PHP 10,990, while the LG Leon falls back at PHP 5,990.

To learn more about LG’s Magna and Leon, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.