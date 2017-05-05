ENJOY FREE 3 MONTH NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION WITH LG TVs

For the third consecutive year, the latest 2017 TV models from LG Electronics (LG) have been recognized as Netflix Recommended TVs by the global internet TV company that popularized streaming. The evaluation program identifies TVs that deliver excellent Netflix performance and superb viewing experience.

For the first time, LG’s 2017 UHD models includes a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control, enabling users to both turn on the TV and launch Netflix with the press of a single button. LG’s newest TVs also feature the latest version of Netflix that allows easy access to the service directly from the home screen.

LG has ensured that its entire 2017 lineup of premium TVs support the full palette of HDR formats with Active HDR to render brighter scenes and greater shadow details when displaying HDR contents, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

With their superb line of 2017 TV models, LG Philippines is inviting everyone to experience the best of Netflix’s titles in 4K and HDR and stream superb picture quality with greater definition and more accurate colors with higher range.

Starting May 6, 2017 to July 16, 2017, purchase any LG UHD, Super UHD, or OLED models and enjoy a 3-month subscription of Netflix premium with 4K UHD Plan which offers unlimited TV programs and films on 4 simultaneous screens in HD and Ultra HD.

“It goes without saying that we are incredibly proud that our 2017 TVs are once again being recognized as Netflix Recommended TVs,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Because of such recognition, we will continue to find ways to give smart TV owners faster, easier access to 4K HDR content and a more enjoyable viewing experience from our TVs.”

“LG has been an industry leader in delivering excellent Netflix access and performance on their Smart TVs,” said Scott Mirer, vice president, Device Partner Ecosystem at Netflix. “The Netflix Recommended TVs in LG's 2017 lineup continue that leadership, and provide our members with an even better Netflix experience.”

For more information on the full mechanics as well as the LG UHD, Super UHD, and OLED TV models and participating stores, visit the LG microsite (; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.