IPSOS RESEARCH REVEALS MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF VIEWERS WATCH THEIR LCD TVS OFF AXIS

LG Electronics (LG) has published research to identify and analyze consumers’ viewing habits when they are watching TV in their homes. This research was conducted in cooperation with global market and opinion research company IPSOS. The study revealed that only an average of 4 percent of viewers in the United States and France watch TV sitting directly in front of their TVs. Furthermore, the study goes on to show that more than half of respondents are viewing at angles greater than 15 degrees off of center. In addition, 55 percent of respondents noticed a decrease in picture quality when they moved to a different viewing position.

IPSOS conducted the study on a sample of 100 households in the United States and France from January 18th to 31st, 2017. All households that participated in the study had more than three family members and owned LCD TVs with a screen size of 40-inches or larger.

According to the survey, 55 percent of participants noticed shifts in image quality depending on the angle that the screen was viewed from. Respondents used an average TV viewing distance of less than five meters, with nearly 60 percent of viewers watching from a distance between one to three meters.

Many TV reviewers and experts agree that a TV’s viewing angle can have a significant impact on picture quality. Although the latest high-end LCD TVs deliver enhanced colors, deeper blacks and greater contrast, viewing angle capabilities vary greatly from product to product due to gaps in technological capability and the panels used in the TV. For example, LG’s 2017 Nano Cell SUPER UHD TVs offer the exact same picture to viewers at up to 60 degrees off-axis. In contrast, conventional Quantum Dot LCD TVs suffer from a color gamut that can be as much as 58 percent smaller when viewed from 60 degrees off-axis, according to tests conducted by LG.

The results of IPSOS’ latest study confirms and reinforces the findings of previous research done in Japan and the United States, in regards to the importance of TV viewing angles, by the Japan Ergonomics Society1 and CBS Vision2, respectively.

1 2012, Japan Ergonomics Society, Ergonomic Design Guidelines For Flat Panel Display Televisions, p.30

2. 2012, Dr. Dave Lamb, The Right Look Matters, 3M Commissioned Research shows consumers value wide-angle viewing on their LCD TV

“This new study on consumer viewing habits highlights an important aspect of picture quality in LCD TV technology – wide viewing angles,” said Kim Sang-yeol, senior vice president and head of the TV Product Planning Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Today, wider viewing angles are key to creating the best possible viewing experience, as manufacturers are closing the gap in color representation and contrast thanks to enhanced display technologies. This new study underscores our commitment for making every seat the best seat in the home with LG’s Nano Cell SUPER UHD TVs. We will also continue to work on other related technologies until we put an end to the battle over LCD TV sweet spots once and for all.”