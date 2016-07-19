FIVE REASONS WHY LG OLED TV IS THE BEST TV

LG Electronics, a global innovation leader, is breaking new ground with its latest line of premium OLED TVs, now available in the Philippines. A completely new TV category of its own, the LG OLED TV is bringing the future of entertainment to the homes of today.

Organic light-emitting diodes, or OLED, is the revolutionary technology set to power the TVs of tomorrow. Self-lighting pixels make a world of difference when it comes to delivering superior picture quality, larger-than-life cinematic soundscapes, and brilliant form.

Great form for any décor

OLED tech doesn’t need backlighting, allowing LG to design the OLED screen as thin and as light as possible. The result: a blade-slim profile with ultra-thin bezels, which creates the impressive Picture-on-Glass effect and complements any interior décor scheme.

Perfect viewing angle from any direction

With LG OLED TVs innovative design, users can completely immerse themselves in movies and TV shows without thick, jarring bezels framing the screen. This also makes for amazing picture quality from any viewing angle—everybody gets to enjoy perfect blacks, colors, and contrast wherever they are in the room.

Experience over a billion colors

OLED delivers as a full range of the brightest whites, darkest blacks, and a billion hues in between, letting users watch movies and videos the same way the creators shot the material—complete with all the nuances of color and tone.

Future-ready picture technology

The only TV line in the market to support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, LG OLED also delivers full value for users, especially with the HDR (high dynamic range) era conquering the industry in a couple of years. Users can enjoy unlimited, hyper-real entertainment in the formats used by major production companies, including Disney, MGM, and Universal.

Full sound, less clutter

By working with audio industry leader Harman/Kardon, LG developed an innovative Sound Bar Stand for the OLED TV, which delivers a complete, richly textured soundscape that perfectly complements the impressive visuals on screen. This attractively designed sound bar delivers cinema-quality sound without the use of a full wired speaker that adds to clutter.

“LG’s unique OLED innovations are definitely changing the game when it comes to the total entertainment experience,” said Tony An, LG Philippines VP for Home Entertainment. “With the LG OLED TV line, Filipino consumers can enter a whole new world of realistic, vivid, and immersive image and sound, right in their living rooms.”

The 2016 LG OLED TVs are already available in the Philippines, currently retailing for P349,990 (65-inch E6); P299,990 (65-inch C6); P249,990 (65-inch B6) and P149,990 (55-inch B6). Those who purchase any of these stunning variants from July 15 to 31, 2016 will be entitled to a 30% discount (cash and credit card straight charge payment).

For more details, visit lg.com/ph, lg.com/ph/oledtv/main.html or youtube.com/watch?v=uboKAH6S1Hk; like the LG TV Philippines Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.