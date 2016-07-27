NEW LG PORTABLE SPEAKERS SERVE UP THIS SEASON'S EAR CANDY

It’s time to gather around all the music lovers not just for a party, but also for a new set of Bluetooth portable speakers to kick it off in full gear. Global technology innovator LG Electronics introduces two new models in its popular Music Flow series—the LG Music Flow P5 and the LG Music Flow Sound 360—to ensure that playlists are optimally enjoyed and music cravings are undoubtedly satisfied.

The LG Music Flow P5 (NP5559NC), another version of the Music Flow P7 (NP7550) launched in 2015, is a lightweight speaker that offers unmatched style through its classic wooden variant and luxury pouch. It provides rich and smooth sounds with up to 15 hours of battery life for the audiophile’s indulgence. To up your sound game even more, you get the liberty of pairing your P5 with up to three devices simultaneously, or another P5, or even an LG TV from selected models. And for added convenience, you can use your smartphone to control the P5 when you download the LG BluetoothTM Remote App.

The LG Music Flow Sound 360 (NP7860B for black and NP7860W for white) offers the same powerful audio quality and pairing capabilities as the P5, but it also sports a one-of-a-kind 360-degree design and can run on a 20-hour battery life. Whatever the occasion, this nifty device will be there to boost your adventures and accompany you in life’s everyday melodies.

The new LG portable speakers are now available in the Philippines in the following stores: Istore, Dumaguete; Switch branches in Glorietta, UP Technohub and Alabang Town Center; all branches of S&R (for LG Music Flow P7 only) and Dimdi Appliance Center, Davao. The Music Flow P5’s wooden variant retails for P5,490 while the Music Flow Sound 360 sells for P7,990. For more details, visit lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.