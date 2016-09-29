LG K5 CHECKS OUT THE SMARTPHONE NEEDS OF THE BUDGET-FOCUSED

MANILA — For those individuals on the lookout for a smartphone that captures countless memories without that much damage to their budgets, LG introduces the latest in its K-Series mobile phone line-up: the LG K5.

Hardware-wise, the LG K5 sports a 5.0” FWVGA display screen with a soft and metallic finish. Keeping up with the trend of today’s smartphones, the handset is visually slimmer than its predecessors and its sleek finish leaves users with a soft touch and comfortable grip providing ease of use. Coming in gold and titan color ways, the K5 is aesthetically up-to-date with a stylish metallic exterior with slim and curved edges for those wanting to keep up with the trend.

The LG K5 comes equipped with software features that let the user maximize fun moments with friends. With LG’s signature Gesture Shot and Flash for Selfie¸ selfies with your friends are captured easily and clearly. LG K5 also comes pre-installed with Google Camera App which comes with amazing photo features and effects such as Wide Angle Lens, 3D Image Capability, Lens Blur, and more.

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive are other pre-installed Google features that come with K5 ready for users to enjoy.

“We’re excited to introduce the LG K5 as an addition to our K-Series,” said LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won. “This is what we offer for our consumers who are searching for feature-packed smartphones that goes with their lifestyle but are also conscious of where they spend their budget. With LG K5, users may get to enjoy a lot of features normally reserved for the high-end smartphones that comes at a budget-friendly price.”

The LG K5 hits the local market with an attractive price of PHP 3,990.

To learn more about LG K5 and the rest of the K-Series, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.facebook.com/LGMobilePH/photos/a.162103943852940.42921.149558841774117/1260924020637588/?type=3&theater

LG K5 (Gold) http://www.lg.com/ph/mobile-phones/lg-LGX220DST

LG K5 (Titan) http://www.lg.com/ph/mobile-phones/lg-LGX220DST-titan