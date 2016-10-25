LG X POWER: EXTRA LONG-LASTING POWER TO CONQUER THE DAY WITH CONFIDENCE





Packed with a powerful 4100mAh battery and other impressive features such as advanced 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras, a 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor, a 5.3-inch display, and sleek body design, the LG X Power is the latest mobile innovation from global tech leader LG Electronics.

“In this day and age, smartphone users need devices with long-lasting battery power, which can go beyond the demands of daily mobile tasks,” said Jay Won, LG Electronics Philippines Vice President for Mobile Communications. “With the LG X Power, Filipino consumers will enjoy a longer battery life previously reserved for higher-end units at an affordable price. Whether they’re heavy mobile gamers, professionals on the go, modern entrepreneurs, or avid weekend warriors and travelers, the new X Power will definitely be their constant companion for an always-on lifestyle.”

Do more with X Power’s quick-charging feature

The LG X Power’s 4100 mAH battery can definitely fuel a busy individual’s day without requiring an extra battery or a portable charger, but this mobile dynamo goes beyond a powerful battery, with a feature that charges the device much faster. Other smartphones take around four hours to charge fully, while this useful feature completely loads the X Power in approximately 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Users will never again worry about the dreaded low-battery notification in the middle of work meetings, adventures, or moments that that truly matter. With the X Power, users can refuel fast so they can wait less and play more.

Share more with USB On the Go

Equipped with the useful USB On the Go (OTG) feature, the LG X Power makes sharing data and files—as well as battery power—simple, fast, and easy. This feature allows users to cut the connectivity middleman—often a desktop or laptop computer—and connect USB devices straight to the mobile device.

Unload selfies and group pictures from the phone’s memory for long-term storage and instant offline sharing with a USB thumb drive. Immerse in mobile and online games by hooking up a game controller or joystick. Hook up the LG X Power to a television set to share images, presentations, TV shows, and movies in a bigger, wider screen for everyone’s enjoyment. The USB OTG system allows for endless possibilities for work, fun, and play!

Plus, users can easily share the boon of an extra-powerful battery to anyone in need of a quick charge—the X Power can even function as a power bank for other devices in a jiffy.

A smartphone that turns heads

The LG X Power is a smartphone that truly commands attention—thanks to its sleek, slim body. Clocking in at only 7.9mm in width, this model also features a Slim Arc design with sophisticated rounded edges and a more comfortable grip.

The 5.3-inch screen delivers arresting display, too; the high-definition screen shows more detail for clearer, realistic pictures and videos.

The LG X Power is available from authorized dealers nationwide starting this October 26, for only P8,490.00 (SRP). For more information on LG’s latest mobile innovations, visit www.lg.com/ph, or like the LG Mobile Philippines Facebook page, or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.