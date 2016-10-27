WORLD-CLASS LG V20 SMARTPHONE NOW IN PH

MANILA, October 27, 2016 – Music, video, sports, travel and social media enthusiasts of the country have more to be excited about with the arrival of the highly coveted LG V20, the second model in the premium V series launched last year. After much hype internationally and locally, the V20 made its Philippine debut at the Bang & Olufsen store at Shangri-La Mall, signifying its winning partnership with the renowned audio expert.

The purest audio experience

One of the V20’s unique qualities is its collaboration with B&O PLAY, as the device is able to produce the most natural, balanced sound reflecting the latter’s acoustic engineering philosophy. The Philippines is one of the few countries which will automatically include the B&O headset in every V20 purchase. Amplifying the rich tones is the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is built in the V20 to add sound clarity by minimizing distortion and ambient noise. Not only is the V20 the world’s first smartphone to offer this feature, but it also comes equipped with superb Hi-Fi video recording capabilities. Users can manually control audio settings with Low Cut Filter (LCF) to remove unwanted background noise; Limiter (LMT) to zero in on voices the user wants to record; and 24-bit, 192kHz, stereo and FLAC for HD audio recording.

Pro-quality photo and video output

Complementing the top-notch audio of the V20 is the imagery projected by its unrivalled camera features. The wide-angle feature applies to both the front and rear cameras—the 5MP front camera can expand to 120 degrees for bigger group selfies, while the 8MP rear camera can expand to 135 degrees for more immersive scenic shots. The large aperture standard angle lens captures sharp images at a maximum of 16MP with its 75-degree lens. For striking and eye-catching videos, the V20 introduces Steady Record 2.0 which sharpens footage and neutralizes shakiness, and Manual Mode which adjusts the shutter speed, frame rate, ISO, white balance, focus and more.

Sophisticated form and function

The first in the world to run on Android Nougat 7.0, the V20 sports a stylish and durable design and smart functionality. Its lightweight aluminium and Silicone Polycarbonate-based body passed the MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test for durability, withstanding shocks from being dropped repeatedly from a height of four feet and landing in various positions. Battery life is not affected with its powerful and user-friendly 3,200mAh removable battery, and users can now accommodate more multimedia storage with its True Dual SIM featuring both the Dual SIM and Micro SD slots. In the V20’s sleek display, the handy Second Screen feature levels up from the V10’s as the mini-display located above the main display is now brighter and has a larger font size and an Expandable Notifications option.

“LG V20 is designed to let users play and enjoy life even more with its world-class and industry-leading photo, video and audio features,” LG Mobile Philippines VP Jay Won said. “There are so many Filipinos who could benefit from this smartphone—those who are looking to elevate their music experience, amp up their photo and video-taking skills and optimize and share their most memorable moments on social media. We look forward to seeing how they will embrace our latest high-end device which gives them the most advanced multimedia experience.”

LG V20 retails for Php 35,990 and comes with a free B&O headset. For more details, visit lg.com/ph, like LG Mobile Philippines’ Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.