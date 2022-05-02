Get a One of a Kind Immersive Experience With LG’s OLED TV

Spending more time inside the house has become a more common place during the past few years owing to the global pandemic. Bonding with family, entertaining the occasional guests or even one’s self is done at home, both for safety and for comfort. Naturally, improving one’s home entertainment system becomes crucial. It helps you break routines by being able to relax, enjoy, and bond - from binge watching your favorite shows with your family, watching a big game with friends, or playing online games with your friends. One of the best ways of amplifying this experience is by making sure that you are equipped with the best that technology can offer - LG’s self-lit pixel technology.

LG’s self-lit pixel technology is a groundbreaking innovation that delivers a new way of viewing TV. Typically, ordinary LED TVs suffer from showing accurate colors and true blacks, because LED TVs can only turn off certain lighting zones, resulting in a 'halo' effect. By contrast, LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that can illuminate one by one. This creates a completely black sky, and sharper, clearer stars. This is what self-lit pixels can present. When you see it firsthand, you'll realize there are LG OLED TVs, and there is everything else. The secret behind picture quality is display technology. Backlit LCD/LED TVs pass light through a filter to show colors on the actual display — that interference causes distortion. LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that illuminate one by one to ensure richness of color and contrast without interference.

LG OLED TVs offer sharp picture that redefine your viewing experience at home. Individual self-lit pixels create infinite contrast and the Perfect Black that brings images to life. You can see the richness in colors, and all the small details and textures revealed in every scene. The picture quality is so good that LG OLED TVs are recognized by leading directors as the TVs that set the standard. In fact, LG OLED TVs were also honored by film experts at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards.

For gaming, LG OLED TVs offer swift response. Normally, playing games on TVs can lead to lag and slow response times, but it isn’t a problem with LG. This ensures that every move you input on the controller is displayed instantly on screen, giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning. The self-lit pixels ensure better image quality for HDR gaming, and its fast response time lets you take full advantage of G-SYNC compatibility.

Sports become more exciting with self-lit pixels’ smooth motion. LG OLED TVs show every small movement and facial expression without any color shift, blur, or flicker. In addition to their stunning picture quality, self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles. With LG, you can see every detail of the action as it unfolds. Because LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that illuminate one by one, they can display fast-moving sports with less blur than backlit LED TVs. OLED Motion Pro inserts black data of adaptive duration to reduce motion blur. This delivers smoother action and a clearer viewing experience than before, allowing you to witness the quick and subtle detail of every play, in every type of sport.

LG’s OLED TVs also provide a slim design that goes with any interior. Thanks to its self-lit pixels, these TVs are thinner and lighter than regular ones. Without the need for backlight, LG OLED keeps proving that the impossible is possible. This allows for more innovative designs that are ultra-slim, have almost no bezels, and can even bend and roll — it's a feat of engineering that has to be seen to be believed.

If you purchase an OLED TV soon, you will also be able to take advantage of LG’s current promotions. Each OLED TV purchase comes with a year’s worth of IQIYI, an online streaming service full of Asian content. Another promo for LG TVs is free AppleTV+. Each purchase of eligible LG TV models will receive a free 3-month FREE trial of AppleTV+. Redemption is easy and hassle-free. You just have to click the Apple TV+ banner in your Smart TV’s home menu or LG Content Store and follow the onscreen instructions. For more information regarding LG’s current specials, you can visit https://www.lg.com/ph/promotions .

Want to experience the wonder of award-winning OLED technology? Visit the nearest Authorized LG Dealer Store today.

###

About LG Electronics Inc.

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.



