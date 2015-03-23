Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GET THE LG G3 STYLUS FOR FREE WITH SUN POSTPAID PLAN 999

CORPORATE 03/23/2015
MANILA, March 23, 2015 – It’s time to welcome the bright summer season with the LG G3 Stylus smartphone, now free at SUN Postpaid Plan 999!

 

Under SUN Plan 999, subscribers will not only get the chic dual SIM handset at zero unit cost, but also unlimited SUN texts, four hours of SUN calls, 3GB of mobile surfing and Spinnr VIP access.

 

“We are glad to partner with SUN to widen the platform for our LG G3 Stylus,” LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won said. “We guarantee that subscribers will have fun with this LG G3 variant and its handy stylus pen, made more accessible by SUN Postpaid.”

 

Retailing for P14,990, the LG G3 Stylus lets users enjoy the finest clarity of images and videos through its 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touch screen, and scribble notes easily with its accurate and convenient RubberdiumTM stylus pen. They can also take striking photos with its 13-megapixel camera and Touch & Shoot, Gesture Shot and Front Camera Light features, and further customize them with the LG’s proprietary QuickMemoTM function.

 

The LG G3 Stylus also boasts of a powerful Quad-Core processor that runs on Android KitKat, and the convenience of having a dual SIM function and long lasting 3,000MAH removable battery. Available in white, gold and titan black, the LG G3 Stylus, like the rest of the LG G3 family of smartphones, captivates with its classy Floating Arc design with gradually tapered edges, thin bezels and metallic skin back cover.

 

To learn more about the partnership with SUN, visit suncellular.com.ph/postpaid; like SUN’s official Facebook page suncellularph or follow @suncelldeals on Twitter and @suncellular on Instagram. For more information on the LG G3 Stylus and the rest of LG Mobile’s innovative product line, visit www.lg.com/ph, or www.LGnewsroom.com; like LG Mobile’s official Facebook page LG Mobile Philippines or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.

