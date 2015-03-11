LG UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING MOSQUITO AWAY RAC

MANILA, March 11, 2015 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics has once again answered an important need of Filipinos through its product innovations. After coming up with air conditioners that fight air pollution and humidity, LG has now come up with a new air conditioner that fights dengue, a tropical disease that has become one of the leading killers of Filipinos, especially children from all walks of life.

Recently launched in the Philippines is LG’s revolutionary Mosquito Away Residential Air Conditioner with technology that repels mosquitoes, including dengue-causing ones, allowing a healthy, comfortable and mosquito-free haven in homes, schools, and establishments.

Vice President for LG Philippines’ Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions group Steve Kim said, “Our new Mosquito Away residential air conditioners will help Filipino families protect themselves from the fatal dengue disease. It is once again our way of putting technology to good use.”

The Mosquito Away RAC utilizes a speaker generating ultrasonic wave that makes inaudible u-wave at a specific frequency of over 30kH that is completely harmless to humans. The ultrasonic wave technology is very convenient and probably the easiest away to keep mosquitoes away.

The anti-dengue air conditioner has been tested by Dr. Pio A. Javier, Research Professor of the Crop Protection Cluster of University of the Philippines, Los Baños. Test results showed that the LG RAC is capable of repelling indigenous mosquitoes, the dengue-causing Aedes aegypti, at a very high success rate of 82.71 percent.

Aside from its Mosquito Away feature, the new LG RAC boasts of a low voltage starter that allows the unit to operate at lower voltage in lower temperatures. Its jet cooling feature, meanwhile allows for quick cooling.

