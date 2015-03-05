LG G3 NAMED BEST SMARTPHONE, LG URBANE SMARTWATCHES TAKE HOME 9 AWARDS AT MWC 2015

(From left) Movie Actor John Cleese; LG Electronics Spain President Jaime De Jaraiz; and Telefonica Europe Region Representative Mike Short

The LG G3 smartphone from LG Electronics (LG) was named Best Smartphone of the Year by the GSMA at the Global Mobile Awards during Mobile World Congress 2015 for its quality, variety of useful features and ease of use. Additionally, the LG Watch Urbane and LG Watch Urbane LTE won nine awards at the show from various top-tier media outlets.

“Since launch, the LG G3 has been critically acclaimed, carried by over 170 partners across the globe and its success has largely contributed to the 16 percent increase in annual global revenue,” said the GSMA in its award announcement. “It delivers an easy-to-use, intuitive user experience with its 5.5-inch Quad HD Display and 13-megapixel OIS+ camera with Laser Auto Focus. It is also packed with innovations such as Smart Keyboard, Gesture for Selfie, Flash for Selfie and Knock Code™ to offer a simply convenient, simply clever and simply safer user experience.”

On the smartwatch front, the LG Watch Urbane and the LG Watch Urbane LTE were both named the best smartwatch of this year’s show by a number of prominent technology media outlets. The LG Watch Urbane was chosen by Android Authority, Android Central, PC Pro and Ubergizmo for its classical and cosmopolitan design with analogue flavor. The world’s first LTE smartwatch, LG Watch Urbane LTE, received best-of-show recognition from Android Central, AndroidPIT, Digital Trends, Expert Reviews and TechnoBuffalo. It was recognized by a number of the awardees for being the first smartwatch to include an NFC-based payment feature and the most powerful battery in the industry.

“We are honored that so many organizations recognized the effort that went into developing the LG G3 and Urbane smartwatches,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We will continue to innovate and perfect our premium smartphones and wearable devices to improve the lives of our customers.”

The LG Watch Urbane and LG Watch Urbane LTE can be seen first-hand in LG’s booth during MWC 2015, located in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via. For more information on LG’s products at MWC 2015, visit www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2015.

For more information on LG Mobile’s innovative product line, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Mobile’s official Facebook page LG Mobile Philippines or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.