Go Wireless With LG ToneFree Earbuds

As technology gets better and better with each passing day, the need for simplification becomes important. Especially now that most people are staying at home, you want the best technological innovations available in the simplest way possible. After all, you don’t want to be bothered with wires, charging stations, and other clutter. There’s beauty in simplicity.

This also holds true for earbuds. Going wireless gives you a lot of benefits that make life better and easier. How many times have you tried to get your earphones from your bag and was greeted with a tangled mess? Or you’re out running then the wires snag on a tree branch? True wireless technology gives you a hassle-free experience without sacrificing audio quality.

LG’s TONE Free earbud series provides a great entry into a true wireless world. Whether you’re using earbuds while working at home or working out, it provides a superior experience to wired ones. It’s perfect for active lifestyles because you don’t need to worry about wires impeding your stride or movement. LG TONE Free earbuds have a new, contoured design that conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit that doesn’t fall off easily. It is also IPX4 water and sweat resistant.

LG TONE Free earbuds give you privacy, even when you’re in public. Simply open the TONE Free app to use whispering mode with the TONE Free FP5. With whispering mode, you can whisper in a noisy space and still be heard clearly on your calls. Just hold the right earbud near your mouth to speak soft and clear. It also boasts of Active Noise Cancellation which reduces background and ambient noises so you can focus on what you're listening to - and ignore the rest. It's perfect for reducing background noise on a plane, in a busy cafe or on public transportation.

If you’re the type to want to fall asleep to music, LG’s TONE Free is perfect for you. You can immerse yourself in soothing, calming sounds to help you sleep. Ear irritation won’t be a problem thanks to soft, hypoallergenic medical grade ear gels that provide a comfortable fit.

With the LG TONE Free, you also don’t have to worry about using it for extended periods of time. Enjoy up to 8 hours of play time on your buds and a total of 22 hours of play time with the charging case—all from one charge.It also has a fast charging feature where you can get 1 hour worth of power in just 5 minutes of charging.

Experience the convenience of wireless earbuds withLG TONE Free today. Get a pair from LG authorized retailers such as Abenson, Ansons, and SM Appliance. You can also purchase the earbuds from LG’s flagship online store in Lazada and Shopee.

