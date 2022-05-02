Have a Worry Free Summer With LG Dual Cool Air Conditioners

As the sweltering heat of summer fast approaches, high electricity bills are sure to follow. During this season, a lot of people are staying at home - children are studying while a majority of adults are still working from home so using air-conditioning is crucial to be comfortable for the entire household. Not all air-conditioning units are made the same, however. Some are not up to the task of extended use, while some use outdated technology that consumes a lot of power. This can quickly become a problem with maintenance, repairs, and astronomical electricity bills.





LG Electronics recognizes the need for a reliable, worry-free, and economical air-conditioning solution just in time for Summer. LG’s line of Dual Cool air-conditioners is powered by a dual inverter for dual savings. Since these are available as split type and window type, it’s the perfect choice for any residence, whether big or small. You can sleep soundly knowing that you have a reliable, hassle-free air-con that maximizes your budget.

The workhorse behind the savings is the Dual Inverter Compressor. This innovation from LG solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter. The Dual Inverter Compressor is extremely energy efficient. It provides up to 70% energy savings than other air conditioner with constant-speed compressor. LG Dual Cool constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. It also comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

LG Dual Cool air-conditioners are designed to quickly cool rooms and make it as comfortable as possible. The compressor works its magic by cooling the air fast using its high-speed cooling range, so it expels air farther and cool spaces faster. Amidst all this action, the LG Dual Cool is also whisper quiet. Both the window type inverter and split type units operate at sound levels as low as 44dB (when in low mode), eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

LG Philippines Managing Director Sungjae Kim lauds the performance of the Dual Cool air-conditioners, “These air-conditioners are perfect for the intense heat of the Summer months in the Philippines. The dual inverter provides dual savings, making it an economical choice for residences of any budget.”

The Dual Cool air-conditioners also come with LG’s ThinQ AI technology, giving you the ability to control it anytime, anywhere. You can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are using the ThinQ app on your smartphone.

www.lg.com/ph/air-conditioners Welcome Summer in cool comfort with LG’s Dual Cool air-conditioners. Dual inverter for dual savings. Visitfor more information. You can purchase LG air-conditioners from authorized retailers nationwide and in LG’s flagship online stores in Lazada and Shopee.

