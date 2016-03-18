We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV up for grabs in
#LGSmartTVNetflix promo
MANILA, March 18, 2016 – LG Electronics kicks off summer season with a treat for its loyal Smart TV users—a chance to win a brand-new LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV.
In line with its ongoing partnership with Netflix, LG is conducting a promo for digital-savvy customers from March 14, 2016 until April 10, 2016. Joining comes in three easy steps:
- Open the Netflix app on your LG Smart TV
- Take a selfie or groupie (group photo) with your LG Smart TV with Netflix as the background
- Upload it on Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter, completing this caption: “My fave #LGSmartTVNetflix show is...”
One of the lucky participants will get to bring home a top-notch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (model 43UF640) and enjoy Netflix’s extensive library of in-demand movies and TV series, partnered with LG’s superior picture quality and performance for the ultimate home entertainment experience.
For more details, visit lg.com/ph; like “LG TV Philippines” on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram. See the full list of LG Smart TVs with the Netflix App here: bit.ly/LGTVNetflix.
