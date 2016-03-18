Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 4K ULTRA HD SMART TV UP FOR GRABS IN

CORPORATE 03/18/2016
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV up for grabs in

#LGSmartTVNetflix promo

 

MANILA, March 18, 2016 – LG Electronics kicks off summer season with a treat for its loyal Smart TV users—a chance to win a brand-new LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV.

 

In line with its ongoing partnership with Netflix, LG is conducting a promo for digital-savvy customers from March 14, 2016 until April 10, 2016. Joining comes in three easy steps:

 

  1. Open the Netflix app on your LG Smart TV
  2. Take a selfie or groupie (group photo) with your LG Smart TV with Netflix as the background
  3. Upload it on Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter, completing this caption: “My fave #LGSmartTVNetflix show is...”

 

One of the lucky participants will get to bring home a top-notch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (model 43UF640) and enjoy Netflix’s extensive library of in-demand movies and TV series, partnered with LG’s superior picture quality and performance for the ultimate home entertainment experience.

 

For more details, visit lg.com/ph; like “LG TV Philippines” on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram. See the full list of LG Smart TVs with the Netflix App here: bit.ly/LGTVNetflix.

