LG Philippines ushers in a cool, worry-free summer with energy rebate promo

LG and Meralco Bright Ideas team up to reduce summer heat and energy bills

MANILA – Global innovation leader LG Electronics has always been at the forefront of technology to enhance experiences within living spaces. Its Standard Split Type Inverter V air conditioners are powered by the LG Inverter V technology, which allows for quick and powerful cooling while significantly bringing down energy consumption. These LG AC models are perfect for Filipino homes this summer; consumers can be cool and comfortable without worrying about racking high energy bills.

To further underscore its commitment to Filipino consumers, LG Electronics Philippines partnered with Meralco, the country’s largest utility provider, for a summer-ready energy rebate promo. Every purchase of selected LG Standard Split Type Inverter AC units entitles the consumer to a P1,000.00 Meralco rebate that they can apply to their energy bills.

“LG’s Inverter V AC units have proven to reduce energy consumption up to 69 percent,” said Steve Kim, LG Philippines Vice President for Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions. “Through this partnership with Meralco, our consumers will enjoy further reductions from their energy bills, as well as a cool, comfortable home free from the stifling heat of summer.”

The energy rebate promo will run from March 15 to May 15, 2016. All Meralco subscribers residing within the provider’s franchise area can purchase the following LG Standard Split Type Inverter ACs from participating dealer stores to qualify for the energy rebate:

HS-24ISM (2.5 HP)

HS-18ISM (2.0 HP)

HS-12ISM (1.5 HP)

HS-09ISM (1.0 HP)



For more information, call the LG Customer Information Center at (02) 902-5544, visit lg.com/ph, like LG Philippines’ official Facebook page, or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.