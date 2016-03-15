LG INVITES YOU TO ENJOY MORE FUNCTIONS, MORE STYLE WITH NEW K SERIES

LG invites you to enjoy more function, more style with new K Series

One-month promo offers K10 LTE buyers the innovative Quick Cover case for FREE

MANILA, March 15, 2016 – Global technology leader LG Electronics adds to its ever-growing portfolio the K Series, a new smartphone line which gives users the experience found in premium devices, combined with the desired affordability.

The LG K4 LTE is an entry-level device with best-in-class practicality, featuring a 4.5-inch display, 8GB memory and LTE connectivity. The smartphone incorporates a sleek design that flows naturally into the bezel for a comfortable and secure grip. The K4 LTE offers LG’s popular camera features such as Gesture Shot and Flash for Selfie inherited from its G Series, making it a standout among competitors.

The K10 LTE, on the other hand, sports a 5.3-inch HD In-Cell Touch display and is one of the first to run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. It is also the first to offer LG’s glossy pebble design—a curved, modern finish complemented by the new 2.5D Arc Glass which seamlessly extends to the device’s button-free sides. Taking a cue from the G Series’ signature design, the K10 LTE comes equipped with the iconic rear control deck below the main camera. With this sleek and contemporary exterior, the K10 LTE offers a high-end look and feel for a friendly budget.

A special add-on feature to the K10 LTE is the Quick Cover flip case which gives users a view of the entire strip along the right side of the display, instead of a small window found in previous QuickWindow cases. The visible strip is protected by a transparent extension from the main case and displays relevant information like time, date and events. Users can even answer calls without the need to flip the cover open.

For consumers with active lifestyles, the K10 LTE is designed with multimedia creating and consumption in mind with its roomy display and advanced camera functions for this category—13MP rear and 5 MP front. Its front camera highlights the same Gesture Shot and Flash for Selfie also found in the K4 LTE.

To celebrate the arrival of the LG K Series in the country, LG Philippines will be offering the coveted Quick Cover case, valued at P1,500, for free to K10 LTE buyers until March 27, 2016. “We look forward to seeing how the LG K Series fares in the local market, as advanced mobile technology and premium design are applied to a mid-range device,” LG Mobile Philippines VP Jay Won said. “Having earned global acclaim with our high-end G Series, we are working to provide that same top-notch experience for our other smartphone categories.”

The SRP of LG K10 LTE is P8,990 while the LG K4 LTE retails for P5,490. View the official K10 video here: http://bit.ly/1L6SoXj . For more information, visit lg.com/ph, like LG Mobile Philippines’ Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.