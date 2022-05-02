LG and BigWash Team Up to Keep Unihealth Pandemic Proof

Throughout the entirety of the COVID pandemic, frontliners have been hard at work to ensure the health and safety of everyone. They’ve been working round the clock, some even pulling 24-48 hour shifts just to help out. Knowing just how much they’ve sacrificed, communities, organizations, and companies have also stepped up to assist frontliners.

LG Philippines is one of the companies who’ve been continuously giving aid to frontliners for the duration of the pandemic. The South Korean tech giant has collaborated with hospitals, local governments, and nonprofits in order to give assistance to healthcare workers.

Just recently, LG partnered with one of its distributors, BigWash, to give a donation of commercial washers to Unihealth Hospital in Paranaque. LG donated 3 sets of Giant C Max and 2 sets of Titan C Max washers while BigWash took care of the installation. These commercial washers, through the hygiene care system technology, guarantee that Unihealth’s linens and PPEs are clean and sanitized.

To formally hand over the donation, executives from all three companies held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony. Jun Lee, Commercial Laundry Product Director, LGEPH, Hyunsu "Suraj" Chang, APAC Regional Sales and Marketing Manager of Commercial Laundry, LG, Geanie A. Cerna-Lopez, MD, FPOGS, FPSUOG, MHSA, Unihealth President and CEO, Carl Victor R. Domingo, MBA, MHM, Unihealth Hospital Administrator, Imelda P. Cirillo, LLB, MBA, MHA, Unihealth Corporate Secretary, Melicia E. Maronilla, MD, MHA, Unihealth Corporate Treasurer, and Philip Lee of BigWash Managing Director attended the event.

Speaking about the donation, LGEPH Commercial Laundry Product Director Jun Lee says “Our frontliners sacrificed a lot to help the community. We at LG owe them our life and this donation is a symbol of our gratitude for their unwavering commitment.”

www.lg.com/ph/commercial-laundry Facebook page for more information regarding commercial laundry solutions.



Visitand LG Commercial Laundry PHpage for more information regarding commercial laundry solutions.

###





About LG Electronics Inc.

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.





For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram. LG products are available in all authorized dealers nationwide both in-store and online. Visit LG.com.ph for a complete list of our retail partners. You can also visit LG's Official Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee.









(L-R) Carl Victor R. Domingo, MBA, MHM, Unihealth Hospital Administrator, Geanie A. Cerna-Lopez, MD, FPOGS, FPSUOG, MHSA, Unihealth President and CEO, Philip Lee of BigWash Managing Director, Melicia E. Maronilla, MD, MHA, Unihealth Corporate Treasurer, Jun Lee, Commercial Laundry Product Director, LGEPH, Hyunsu "Suraj" Chang, APAC Regional Sales and Marketing Manager of Commercial Laundry, Imelda P. Cirillo, LLB, MBA, MHA, Unihealth Corporate Secretary



