LG Breathes Creativity With BGC Art Mart

Wearable art is all the rage nowadays. From tote bags, tie-dyed shirts, to hand-painted masks, mixing fashion with art is a match made in heaven. BGC Art Center’s flagship program, BGC Art Mart - one of the most popular periodic events in the city, is also the venue for exquisite samples of wearable art. This year, they partnered with LG Philippines to provide impeccable hand-painted LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (w/ VoiceON™), and clean pure air. Aside from keeping you safe from viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens, it helps a lot with allergens. It provides thorough air purification with H13 grade HEPA filters that filter out 99% harmful particles for clean, fresh air. If you want peace of mind with the air you breathe, this is the mask for you. These filters are easily replaceable as well to ensure they’re always clean and allergen-free.

LG’s Wearable Air Purifier offers greater protection than disposable and nylon face masks. With tests done by Environmental Allergens Info and Care Inc., they were able to show that LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier can filter out over 99% of allergy-inducing pollen in just 5 minutes. Whether it’s pollen, pollen allergen, or mite allergen. LG’s PuriCare filters offer far superior filtration efficiency than disposable masks.

For the duration of the event, LG selected ten different artists and gave them an LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (w/ VoiceON™) to paint and customize as they see fit to create a unique, one-of-a-kind wearable art. The hand-painted works of art were displayed throughout the BGC Art Mart event. The participating artists were Marita de Leon (Handmade Lemonade), Tany Nosce (TG_Artistry), Chelsea Javier (Space of Chelsea), Mycah Santos (Project Lemons), Yana Ofrasio, Kate Bautista, Fchel Estanislao (Glassicology), Patricia de Vera, Kankan Ramos, and Woman Create.

Aside from the masks, LG also donated a unit of LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier to the Bonifacio Arts Center, a project of Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. (BAFI). This air-purifier is tested and certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF), Korea Air Cleaning Association (CA), and Korea Asthma & Allergy Association (KAF). It purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it. It has a Clean Booster feature that delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corner of the venue or room. It has a multi-filtration system that captures unwanted particles- bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen and odor components. This system includes a 2x SafePlus Pre-filter and H13 HEPA Filter that eliminates >99% of bacteria, viruses, fine dust and allergens, and a 2x Deodorization Filter that eliminates home odor, harmful gasses and toxic air pollutants.

Lisa Nicandro, Head of Operations of the BGC Arts Center saw this partnership as an affirmation of synergies, saying, “the industries working with artists make partnerships even more relatable, joyful and delightful.” Seungjae Kim, LG Philippines’ Managing Director, looks forward to a long partnership with the Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. “Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. is all about fostering, growing, and cultivating BGC’s artistic community and we are ecstatic to be able to help as well. We at LG hope to collaborate more in order to have stronger ties with the community.”

LG Team with the Artists





(L-R) Sungjae Kim (LGEPH Managing Director), Lisa Nicandro (Head of Operations - BGC Arts Center), Maan Capinding (Head of Group Business - Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc.) and Kyzia Benosa (BGC Art Mart Project Lead), and Mr. Young Park (LGEPH Product Director for Air Solutions)





Sungjae Kim (LGEPH Managing Director) and Mr. Young Park (LGEPH Product Director for Air Solutions)





Sungjae Kim (LGEPH Managing Director, wearing his mask painted by Kankan Ramos





Kate Bautista and Kankan Ramos





Woman Create and Yana Ofrasio





Tany Nosce (TG_Artistry) and Patricia De Vera





Chelsea Javier (Space of Chelsea) and Mycah Santos (Project Lemons)





Marita De Leon (Handmade Lemonade) and Fchel Estanislao (Glassicology)





Kankan Ramos





Patricia De Vera





Mycah Santos (Project Lemons)





Woman Create





Yana Ofrasio





Kate Bautista





Chelsea Javier (Space of Chelsea)





Marita De Leon (Handmade Lemonade)





Fchel Estanislao (Glassicology)





