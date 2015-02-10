LG ELECTRONICS INNOFEST 2015

MANILA, February 10, 2015 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics kicked off its annual Innovation Festival (InnoFest) Roadshow in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, under the theme of “Innovation for a Better Life”. Held annually since 2013, LG InnoFest is an opportunity to showcase to regional partners a diverse range of products across consumer electronics and home appliances with innovative technologies and solutions to meet local consumer needs.

The highlights of this year’s InnoFest are LG’s flagship 4K OLED TV lineup including 55-, 65- and 77-inch models with curved and flat displays, ensuring a superb viewing experience with perfect blacks, perfect colors and an infinite contrast ratio. Visitors were also introduced to the company’s expanded ULTRA HD TV lineup spanning sizes from 105- to 40-inch, including its new ColorPrime series, which display greater color depth and more lifelike images. For Asian customers who do not have access to adequate Internet and broadcasting infrastructure, LG presented a gaming TV line-up that keeps users entertained without Internet access. LG also demonstrated its new Music Flow Wi-Fi Series lineup, including two Wi-Fi Sound Bars and the portable Wi-Fi Speaker, and the curved 34-inch UltraWide monitor in Quad HD resolution (3440 x 1440) for regional consumers.

LG’s smart home appliances on display at InnoFest 2015 included its front loading washer’s revolutionary TWIN Wash™ System, which lets users wash two loads at once—the first in the main washer and the second in the mini washer underneath. LG also showcased its latest Double Door-in-Door™ refrigerators, which have two independent Door-in-Door™ compartments, giving you the ultimate convenience with seamless organization and easy access. Other products featured at InnoFest 2015 are the company’s advanced CordZero™ series of premium cordless vacuum cleaners which deliver a powerful and convenient cleaning experience thanks to LG’s Smart Inverter Motor™ and PowerPack™ technologies. InnoFest also showcased the updated LG Styler, an advanced clothing management system that refreshes hard-to-maintain clothes and provides smart features such as Pants Press.

“LG InnoFest presented quite a lineup this year, and it is a privilege to see how the new products were able to once again marry cutting-edge technology and consumer insight,” LG Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam said. “We are always after innovation, dedicated to improving the lives of our consumers, and this was manifested in this year’s showcase.”

