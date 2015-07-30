LG ELECTRONICS PHILIPPINES JOINS METRO MANILA SHAKE DRILL

LG Electronics Philippines (LGEPH) has provided mobile communications technology to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Digital team for use in the recently held Meto Manila Shake Drill. In photo during the turnover of the LG smartphones at the MMDA headquarters are LGEPH Corporate Marketing Head Ana Salapantan (second from right) and officers and members of the MMDA digital team.

MMDA’s digital team utilized the LG smartphones to deliver real-time updates during the metro-wide Earthquake Drill.