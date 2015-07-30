We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ELECTRONICS PHILIPPINES JOINS METRO MANILA SHAKE DRILL
LG Electronics Philippines (LGEPH) has provided mobile communications technology to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Digital team for use in the recently held Meto Manila Shake Drill. In photo during the turnover of the LG smartphones at the MMDA headquarters are LGEPH Corporate Marketing Head Ana Salapantan (second from right) and officers and members of the MMDA digital team.
MMDA’s digital team utilized the LG smartphones to deliver real-time updates during the metro-wide Earthquake Drill.
