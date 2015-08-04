LG CARAVAN INVADES DUMAGUETE TO SPREAD THE GOOD LIFE

LG Electronics’ “showroom-on-wheels” Caravan is on the road once again and parked in Quezon Park, Dumaguete City last July 17-26, 2015. True to its vision of making “life good” for Filipinos, multinational electronics giant displays LG products and appliances and spreads out various activities throughout the week from fitness and health, educational, entertainment, and livelihood set-ups.

Stationed in Freedom Park, LG lets Filipinos try out the features and benefits they can get from new line of washing machines during free labada day. LG also took care of entertainment by setting up the latest in LG’s TV line-up, playing movies that kids can enjoy with their families. Apart from giving Filipinos first-hand experience of LG’s consumer appliances, LG also provided services such as free charging stations, free calls, free repair services for LG products, as well as medical mission for free checkups.

To celebrate the good life, Filipinos can also enjoy karaoke nights and even join and try their luck in the LG Live! Singing Contest.

LG Serves the Good Life

“The goal of this caravan is not just to showcase our products. More than that, we are a company that’s fully committed to continue bringing the ‘good life’ to our most valuable customers, not just through our innovations but through our corporate social responsibility projects,” shared Managing Director of LG Electronics Philippines, Sung Woo Nam. “This is how we show our unending gratitude to our customers; we just want to give something back for their support for our brand and our products.”

He adds, “We are excited to bring the ‘good life’ experience all over the Philippines; Dumaguete is just one stop of many more.”

Apart from Dumaguete, the LG Caravan will be making stops in the following areas: Butuan, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Pampanga.