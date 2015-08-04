Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG CARAVAN INVADES DUMAGUETE TO SPREAD THE GOOD LIFE

CORPORATE 08/04/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG Electronics’ “showroom-on-wheels” Caravan is on the road once again and parked in Quezon Park, Dumaguete City last July 17-26, 2015. True to its vision of making “life good” for Filipinos, multinational electronics giant displays LG products and appliances and spreads out various activities throughout the week from fitness and health, educational, entertainment, and livelihood set-ups.

 

Stationed in Freedom Park, LG lets Filipinos try out the features and benefits they can get from new line of washing machines during free labada day. LG also took care of entertainment by setting up the latest in LG’s TV line-up, playing movies that kids can enjoy with their families. Apart from giving Filipinos first-hand experience of LG’s consumer appliances, LG also provided services such as free charging stations, free calls, free repair services for LG products, as well as medical mission for free checkups.

 

To celebrate the good life, Filipinos can also enjoy karaoke nights and even join and try their luck in the LG Live! Singing Contest.

 

LG Serves the Good Life

 

The goal of this caravan is not just to showcase our products. More than that, we are a company that’s fully committed to continue bringing the ‘good life’ to our most valuable customers, not just through our innovations but through our corporate social responsibility projects,” shared Managing Director of LG Electronics Philippines, Sung Woo Nam.  “This is how we show our unending gratitude to our customers; we just want to give something back for their support for our brand and our products.

 

He adds, “We are excited to bring the ‘good life’ experience all over the Philippines; Dumaguete is just one stop of many more.

 

Apart from Dumaguete, the LG Caravan will be making stops in the following areas: Butuan, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Pampanga.

Back To List