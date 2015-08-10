LG'S REVOLUTIONARY TURBO WASHER

MANILA, August 10, 2015 – This rainy season, expect your laundry chores to be more challenging as the weather yields more clothes to wash. For busy working people, this means less opportunity to have some R&R, and reduced quality time for the family.

The good news is that spending a lot of time and efforts in doing laundry can now be avoided, as LG’s washing machines with TurboWash and TurboShot technologies are already here to help you clean your clothes fast and easy.

LG's revolutionary TurboWash™ Front Load washers will allow you to reduce washing time on each large load of laundry, without compromising cleaning performance. With the 3 Way TurboWash™, what normally takes almost an hour to finish for a normal speed course can be done in as fast as 45 minutes. In speed washing function, it can take as fast as 15 minutes to finish a standard of one kilogram laundry load.

Meantime, LG’s Top Load washers with the innovative TurboShot technology enable superior washing and rinsing performance, and hygienic tub clean. TurboShot technology uses a rapid drum motion and waterfall-like jets to penetrate deep into fabrics and dissolve detergent more efficiently, thus removing tough stains faster, while helping yield impressive energy and water savings.

LG Electronics Philippines Vice President for Home Appliances Youngmin Chae said, "We continually try to innovate for the benefit of our consumers. For working individuals and married couples, especially those with kids, our washers are like manna from heaven, as it eliminates the need to wash clothes on weekdays after work. Big loads of family laundry are now more manageable with LG’s state-of-the art washers.”

What’s more, the LG’s TurboWash and TurboShot models feature 6 Motion Direct Drive (6 Motion DD) capability that lets you wash your clothes with more care and movement – the closest you can get to hand washing.

The TurboWash and TurboShot technologies also work to complement LG’s Biggest Capacity in Front Load and Top Load washers, letting you wash all your clothes at once. Combining the above-mentioned standout features in LG’s Big Capacity washing machines result to more water pressure and best washing performance. Indeed, your perfect partner in maintaining a happy home this laundry-heavy season.

To learn more about LG TurboWash washing machine, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.