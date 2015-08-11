WIN BIG WITH LG G4 AT LG'S 3-DAY BIG SALE!

MANILA, August 11, 2015 – LG Mobile has a treat for those wanting to have the chance to get their hands on their own LG G4 this weekend. For three days, consumers can enjoy a big Php 4,000 slash off LG G4’s original price!

This three-day-only promo lets consumers get the genuine vegetable-tanned leather-backed powerhouse smartphone in tan, black, and red from Php 32,990 down to Php 28,990 only. Or if they’re after the sleeker version of the most ambitious smartphone to date, they can get the metallic back with diamond-cut detailing in titan gray, shiny gold, or ceramic white from Php 31,990 down to Php 27,990 at this weekend’s sale.

The LG G4 is equipped with impressive camera features: 16-megapixel laser autofocus rear camera with f/1.8 aperture level perfect for low light photography, 8-megapixel front camera, RAW file format capability, and the Manual Mode which enables the user to adjust ISO levels, brightness, aperture level, shutter speed, and white balance similar to a professional DSLR camera. The mobile technology leader is letting users enjoy this by including a FREE 32 GB microSD Card valued at Php 1,000. If that’s not enough, LG is also including an additional 100 GB worth of Google Drive storage with a two-year period extension valued at Php, 2,200.

The LG G4 is one of the remaining smartphones to retain its removable back plate that exposes its removable battery and expandable memory with microSD Card slot. And for those who are anxious to know the feel of genuine leather on their hands, LG’s including one leather-back case for free valued at Php 1,500 in different limited edition colors—light blue, yellow, pink, and orange—when they purchase the leather back variant.

For those who will be purchasing the metallic LG G4, they can also get a Quick Circle Case free in gray, gold or white, also valued at Php 1,500.

“We are happy that the LG G4 has been welcomed in the Philippines with positivity since we launched it here. Through this sale, we want to express our gratitude to our customers who have been loyal to our brand and our products,” Vice President for Mobile Communications, Jay Won said.

So on top of the Php 4,000 price slash off, consumers can enjoy up to a total of Php 4,700 worth of freebies when they get their LG G4 this weekend at a steal.

This 3 Day Big Sale for LG G4 will be running from August 14 to August 16, 2015 only. For more details on this “LG 3-Day Big Sale”, click here.

To learn more about LG G4, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.