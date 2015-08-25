Make Your Mark in Style with the LG G4 Stylus

LG introduces the newest addition to the LG G4 family

MANILA, August 25, 2015 – A few months after the celebrated homecoming of the LG G4 in the Philippines, mobile technology innovator LG Electronics introduces a new member in what seems to be an LG G4 family in the works. Bearing almost similar features as the flagship LG G4, LG Mobile Philippines introduces the LG G4 Stylus.

Supreme display

The LG G4 Stylus inherits the arc shaped body similar to the flagship smartphone; the slim arc design allows for perfect comfortable grip of the user preventing the device to slip and drop from your hand. Take note though that the G4 Stylus is a phablet that has a relatively larger screen compared to the flagship. With a zero-gap in-cell hybrid touch technology with 5.7-inch HD IPS screen 720p display, the G4 Stylus is the perfect handset for those who value better viewing experience for games and movies or for those who take notes seriously.

Make your mark in style

As the name suggests, the LG G4 Stylus comes with an enhanced rubberdium stylus pen perfect for taking down notes and memos. Enjoy the 5.7-inch screen and scribble and doodle away on the built-in Quick Memo+ application on the G4 Stylus. The enhanced stylus pen works together with in-cell hybrid touch technology which makes the screen more responsive to touch contact and lets you surf the net with maximum ease, write down notes, draw, edit photos, and color with such accuracy and precision. Both the young and the old can make the most of the stylus pen with coloring book apps like Colorfy available in Playstore becoming a trend today.

Inherited features

The G4 Stylus carries staple features such as the functional rear keys, Gesture Shot, Knock Code, as well as Glance View, and Front Camera Light for better selfies. The G4 Stylus maintains its removable back plate which reveals a microSD card slot to further expand its built-in 8GB of internal memory. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera with Laser AutoFocus and a 5-megapixel front camera, Dual SIM functionality, 1.4 GHz Octa-core processor, 1GB RAM, exceptional 3,000mAh battery life, and Android 5.0 Lollipop OS out of the box.

The G4 Stylus retails at Php 10,990 and comes in Titan Black and White.

Key Specifications: Display: 5.7-inch HD IPS Display (720 p)

Processor: 1.4 GHz Octa-Core

Memory: 8GB eMMC ROM, 1GB LPDDR3 RAM / microSD slot

Camera: Rear 13MP with LDAF / Front 5MP

Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 5.0 Lollipop

Size: 3 x 79.2 x 9.6 mm

Colors: Titan Black and White

Other: Knock Code / Gesture Interval Shot / Glance View / Front Camera Light / Quick Memo+ *Specifications may vary depending on the market.

To learn more about LG G4 Stylus, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.