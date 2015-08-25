We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MAKE YOUR MARK IN STYLE WITH THE LG G4 STYLUS
Make Your Mark in Style with the LG G4 Stylus
LG introduces the newest addition to the LG G4 family
MANILA, August 25, 2015 – A few months after the celebrated homecoming of the LG G4 in the Philippines, mobile technology innovator LG Electronics introduces a new member in what seems to be an LG G4 family in the works. Bearing almost similar features as the flagship LG G4, LG Mobile Philippines introduces the LG G4 Stylus.
Supreme display
The LG G4 Stylus inherits the arc shaped body similar to the flagship smartphone; the slim arc design allows for perfect comfortable grip of the user preventing the device to slip and drop from your hand. Take note though that the G4 Stylus is a phablet that has a relatively larger screen compared to the flagship. With a zero-gap in-cell hybrid touch technology with 5.7-inch HD IPS screen 720p display, the G4 Stylus is the perfect handset for those who value better viewing experience for games and movies or for those who take notes seriously.
Make your mark in style
As the name suggests, the LG G4 Stylus comes with an enhanced rubberdium stylus pen perfect for taking down notes and memos. Enjoy the 5.7-inch screen and scribble and doodle away on the built-in Quick Memo+ application on the G4 Stylus. The enhanced stylus pen works together with in-cell hybrid touch technology which makes the screen more responsive to touch contact and lets you surf the net with maximum ease, write down notes, draw, edit photos, and color with such accuracy and precision. Both the young and the old can make the most of the stylus pen with coloring book apps like Colorfy available in Playstore becoming a trend today.
Inherited features
The G4 Stylus carries staple features such as the functional rear keys, Gesture Shot, Knock Code, as well as Glance View, and Front Camera Light for better selfies. The G4 Stylus maintains its removable back plate which reveals a microSD card slot to further expand its built-in 8GB of internal memory. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera with Laser AutoFocus and a 5-megapixel front camera, Dual SIM functionality, 1.4 GHz Octa-core processor, 1GB RAM, exceptional 3,000mAh battery life, and Android 5.0 Lollipop OS out of the box.
The G4 Stylus retails at Php 10,990 and comes in Titan Black and White.
Key Specifications:
*Specifications may vary depending on the market.
To learn more about LG G4 Stylus, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.
- Previous
WIN BIG WITH LG G4 AT LG'S 3-DAY BIG SALE! 11/08/2015
- Next
LG EXPANDS ITS OLED TV LINEUP AT IFA 2015 01/09/2015
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ph/en/about-lg/press-and-media/make-your-mark-in-style-with-the-lg-g4-stylus.html isCopied
paste