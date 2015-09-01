LG EXPANDS ITS OLED TV LINEUP AT IFA 2015





LG Electronics continues to pioneer OLED TV technology by adding the first 4K OLED TV sets in its home entertainment roster

MANILA, September 1, 2015 — This week at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin 2015—simply recognized as “IFA” internationally—global leader and technology innovator LG Electronics, will be unveiling four new OLED TVs. A pioneer in most technological innovations such as the world’s first and world’s largest Curved Super UHD TV, they are also the first to manufacture and develop the first OLED TV technology enhanced with 4K resolution.

IFA is the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliance and would be the perfect venue for LG Electronics to unveil the newest addition to their OLED TV lineup.

Among these will be 65- and 55-inch 4K HD OLED TV sets (models 65/55EF9500 and 55EG9200) and a curved OLED TV (model 55EG9100). The EF9500 units feature the industry’s first flat 4K resolution OLED displays while the 55EG9200 and 55EG9100 measure an incredibly slim 4.8mm. These ground-breaking additions to the OLED TV lineup for 2015 prove LG’s commitment to providing unparalleled viewing experience in OLED format.

Absolute black brings out perfect color contrast

LG reinvents TV resolution with their industry-leading OLED display technology. The self-lighting pixel technology of LG ensures to display perfect black on TV screens and in turn displays brighter colors making OLED technology an ideal match for high-definition content.

Easy on the eyes

Improvements in LG’s newest sets don’t stop there; even the design has been upgraded. LG goes beyond boundaries of aesthetics and delivers both the EG9200 and EG9100 units in its thinnest design—even thinner than any smartphone to date. The shimmering transparent stands enhance the viewing experience by reducing visual clutter and maintain focus on the display screen. And the razor-thin bezels are nearly invisible, with images seeming to drop off the edges of the display. With both curved and flat options, there’s an OLED TV suitable for all types of rooms and environments.

All of LG’s 4K OLED TVs feature webOS 2.0, the latest version of LG’s smart TV platform. With its enhanced user interface and advanced features, webOS 2.0 makes navigating a smart TV simpler, easier, and more intuitive. webOS 2.0 also reduces boot time and allows users to personalize the Launch Bar menus making it easier than ever for users to access their favorite content. In addition, LG’s 4K OLED TVs feature speakers were developed in partnership with audio leader Harman/Kardon to ensure that the flawless 4K OLED images will have sound quality second to none.

“Anyone who sees our newest TVs at this year’s IFA will walk away without a shred of doubt that HDR and OLED complement each other perfectly,” said Lee In-kyu, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Our expanded 4K OLED TV lineup will demonstrate to consumers that OLED is here to stay and that LG is committed to leading the next generation TV market.”

By September, LG’s new range of 4K OLED TVs will be available in Germany, Korea, the US and UK with the rollout to continue over the next several months in select markets.

