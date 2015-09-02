Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SHOCKING DETAILS COME TO LIFE WITH LG'S SUPER UHD TV

CORPORATE 09/02/2015
Let LG’s Super Ultra HD TV’s blur the lines between imagination and reality

 

MANILA, September 2, 2015 – Move junkies live for the thrill of being blown away when watching films. One man experiences the shock of his life as he watches an intense and mind-blowing action film from LG’s Super Ultra High-Definition 4K TV.

 

Watch the video online at http://bit.ly/1XehXbI or keyword search “LG TV Philippines” on Facebook or “LG Electronics Philippines” on YouTube.

 

LG Electronics’ Super UHD TV’s gives viewers an experience like no other with its Tru-4K Engine Pro technology creating vivid 4K resolution imaging—that’s four times the full resolution of Full HD. Working hand in hand with LG’s Color Prime Nano Spectrum Technology, LG’s Super ULTRA HD TVs produces colors and hues that are vibrant and true-to-life.

 

To learn more about LG SUPER UHD TV lineup, visit www.LG.com/ph; Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Just keyword search “LG Philippines”.

