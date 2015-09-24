LG Electronics celebrates LG G4’s EISA 2015 win

For winning the European Smartphone Camera Award, LG lets everyone join the celebration with Php 7,200 worth of freebies and Php 4,000 slash off LG G4’s original price.

MANILA — Technology trailblazer LG Electronics gets recognized at this year’s European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Awards in Berlin, Germany. This year, LG Electronics (LG) took home four EISA Awards, with products such as LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV (65EG960V) winning in the European Home Theater TV category, LG 65-inch Super UHD TV (65UF950V) winning the European Smart TV 2015-2016 award, as well as the LG Watch Urbane winning the European Wearable Device award.

For the fourth LG awardee, it is no surprise that the LG G4 bagged the European Smartphone Camera Award. The 2015 G Series flagship smartphone sports a powerful 16-megapixel rear shooter with OIS 2.0 and F 1.8 aperture lens—the lowest aperture level fashioned for a smartphone ever, ultimately eliminating the hassle of shooting indoors with tricky low-light conditions.

The LG G4 is also the first camera smartphone to allow adjusting intricate settings as you would with a professional DSLR camera. Its expert mode allows any user to manually maneuver settings such as exposure levels, aperture levels, shutter speed, white balance, and ISO levels thanks to the G4’s Color Spectrum Sensor (CSS). Apart from its capability to produce high-contrast, brilliantly vibrant, and true-to-life images, LG G4’s enhanced IPS Quantum Display was also recognized by the EISA jury to make it as a powerful multimedia handset.

To commemorate this momentous win, LG Mobile Philippines is letting everyone join in the celebration with an LG G4 sale. Starting September 18 to September 30, the LG G4 will be slashing off Php 4,000 off its original price.

From Php 32,990, enjoy the feel of the LG G4’s genuine leather back cover for Php 28,990. If you’re after a more sleek and stylish finish, the metallic back cover of LG G4 which will sell for Php 27,990 (from original price of Php 31,990).

Not only that, those who purchase LG G4 the Great will also enjoy up to Php 7,200 worth of freebies such as an extra battery kit worth Php 2,000, 32 GB microSD card worth Php 1,000, extra Google Drive storage with an extended period of 2 years worth Php 2,500, screen protector worth Php 500, and transparent jelly case worth Php 1,000.

“It is an honor to have our flagships recognized by these international awards association,” says LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won. “Competition in the mobile communications technology segment has been extremely challenging and continues to do so. But LG Electronics always strives to deliver with our mantra of providing a life that’s good to our consumers as our constant motivation.”

For more details on this celebration sale and participating stores, visit http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/lg-g4-treat.

To learn more about LG G4 the Great, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.