LG G3 HOLDS GRAND CELEBRATION SALE

CORPORATE 03/25/2015
MANILAMarch 25, 2015 – Android users have one great reason to celebrate this summer as no less than “Best Smartphone” LG G3 is now on a grand sale until April 5, 2015 to honor its recent victory at this year’s Mobile World Congress.

The 32GB variant of the LG G3 is currently retailing for P29,9990 from its P35,990 SRP, allowing purchasers a substantial P6,000 worth of savings for the coveted handset.

 “We are truly excited about all the acclaims that our current flagship smartphone is garnering both internationally and locally,” LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won said. “This celebration sale is to thank our consumers for all their great support and for being our inspiration to innovate products that make life simpler and smarter.”

The renowned LG G3 sports a vibrant 5.5-inch Quad HD Display with razor-sharp picture quality and a powerful 2.5 GHz Quad-Core processor, while its 13-megapixel camera boasts of Optical Image Stabilization Plus and Laser Auto Focus. Simple and intuitive features such as the KnockCode™, Smart Keyboard and Gesture for Selfie are encased in the G3’s slim, sleek and modern body.

The LG G3 celebration sale is available in all LG concept stores nationwide: http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/lg-celebration-sale. For more information on the multi-award-winning LG G3 and LG Mobile’s innovative product line, visit www.lg.com/ph or www.LGnewsroom.com, like LG Mobile Philippines’ official Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

