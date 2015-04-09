Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG MUSIC FLOW SET TO MAKE WAVES IN THE LOCAL MUSIC SCENE

CORPORATE 04/09/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

MANILA, March 9, 2015 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics is set to amp up the summer with memorable music experiences at it brings to the country the Music Flow P7 Bluetooth Portable Speaker from their new collection, the LG Music Flow WiFi Series.

 

Bluetooth Capability

 

With the Music Flow P7’s Bluetooth capability, users can enjoy pure, uninterrupted wireless music streaming for that seamless music experience wherever they go.

 

Dual Play

 

Simultaneously connect one smartphone device to two Music Flow P7s at a time and amp up the music and fun with louder acoustics anytime, anywhere.

 

Multipoint

 

The Music Flow P7 has multi-phone pairing capability that allows up to three Bluetooth-ready smartphones to connect at the same time. The function also allows switching between phones just as easily, making music-sharing a better experience for everyone.

 

Rechargeable Battery

 

Unlike other Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers, it boasts of a powerful 20W audio output and an outstanding continuous battery play of 10 hours.

 

TV Sound Sync

 

Users can connect up to two Music Flow P7s to their compatible LG TVs and enjoy clear, full-range, surround sound at any listening level.

 

Superior Sound

 

Exceptional sound performance and smart experience come together in the compact design of the LG Music Flow P7. Despite its size (184 x 55 x 63mm, 680g), it has the capacity to produce full-range and clear sound quality.

 

“The LG Music Flow Wi-Fi Series ups the ante in revolutionizing what is expected from a smart audio entertainment system of today,” said Hoony Bae, vice president of LG Philippines Home Entertainment division. “Our LG Music Flow Wi-Fi Series is the actuality of a rich listening experience like no other.”

 

The LG Music Flow P7 is set to hit the local market with a competitive retail price of PHP 6,890 and will be available in the following participating LG dealers nationwide: Avant Greenbelt, Abenson Glorietta, Electroworld Glorietta, Avant Trinoma, Electroworld Trinoma, Robinson’s Lipa, Robinson’s Novaliches, Robinson’s Pampanga, Robinson’s Bacolod, Robinson’s Dasmarinas, Robinson’s Pioneer, Robinson’s MetroEast, Robinson’s Ilocos, Robinson’s Ermita, and Robinson’s Galleria.

 

To learn more about LG’s Music Flow Wi-Fi Series, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram. 

Back To List