LG MUSIC FLOW SET TO MAKE WAVES IN THE LOCAL MUSIC SCENE

MANILA, March 9, 2015 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics is set to amp up the summer with memorable music experiences at it brings to the country the Music Flow P7 Bluetooth Portable Speaker from their new collection, the LG Music Flow WiFi Series.

Bluetooth Capability

With the Music Flow P7’s Bluetooth capability, users can enjoy pure, uninterrupted wireless music streaming for that seamless music experience wherever they go.

Dual Play

Simultaneously connect one smartphone device to two Music Flow P7s at a time and amp up the music and fun with louder acoustics anytime, anywhere.

Multipoint

The Music Flow P7 has multi-phone pairing capability that allows up to three Bluetooth-ready smartphones to connect at the same time. The function also allows switching between phones just as easily, making music-sharing a better experience for everyone.

Rechargeable Battery

Unlike other Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers, it boasts of a powerful 20W audio output and an outstanding continuous battery play of 10 hours.

TV Sound Sync

Users can connect up to two Music Flow P7s to their compatible LG TVs and enjoy clear, full-range, surround sound at any listening level.

Superior Sound

Exceptional sound performance and smart experience come together in the compact design of the LG Music Flow P7. Despite its size (184 x 55 x 63mm, 680g), it has the capacity to produce full-range and clear sound quality.

“The LG Music Flow Wi-Fi Series ups the ante in revolutionizing what is expected from a smart audio entertainment system of today,” said Hoony Bae, vice president of LG Philippines Home Entertainment division. “Our LG Music Flow Wi-Fi Series is the actuality of a rich listening experience like no other.”

The LG Music Flow P7 is set to hit the local market with a competitive retail price of PHP 6,890 and will be available in the following participating LG dealers nationwide: Avant Greenbelt, Abenson Glorietta, Electroworld Glorietta, Avant Trinoma, Electroworld Trinoma, Robinson’s Lipa, Robinson’s Novaliches, Robinson’s Pampanga, Robinson’s Bacolod, Robinson’s Dasmarinas, Robinson’s Pioneer, Robinson’s MetroEast, Robinson’s Ilocos, Robinson’s Ermita, and Robinson’s Galleria.

To learn more about LG’s Music Flow Wi-Fi Series, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.