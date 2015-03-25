LG LAUNCHES NEW SUPER ULTRA HD TVs IN PHILIPPINES

LG launches new SUPER ULTRA HD TVs in PH

MANILA, March 25, 2014 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics introduces yet another cutting-edge innovation in the home entertainment industry—its premium line-up of Super ULTRA HD TVs.

Comprising the razor-thin UF950T and the curved UG8700, the LG Super UHD TVs debuted officially at established consumer electronics store Anson’s at The Link, Makati City. The collection carries distinct TV models in different sizes, all bringing to life stunning picture bursting with vibrant color accuracy, among more impressive features.

The Ultra-Slim LG UF950T Super UHD TV

The flagship of the series, the ultra-slim UF950T, is the first LG TV to sport the ColorPrime Display by Nano Spectrum that is set to change the Super UHD playing field with its remarkably accurate color expression, treating viewers to more vivid colors with an increased color reproduction range. Top of its class from the TV design technology, the UF950T stands only 8.3mm at its slimmest design. The svelte UF950T also comes packed with the ground-breaking Premium Sound feature that was designed in collaboration with Harman Kardon, one of the most globally respected names in the audio industry.

The Beautifully Curved LG UG8700 Super UHD TV

The UG8700 is beautifully curved with IPS panel built, allowing exceptional viewing from any angle without distortion of color. Available in 65- and 55-inch units, the UG8700’s provides cutting-edge auditorium stand that houses the TV’s unique downward speakers that cast premium quality sound directly toward the viewers.

The UG8700 series are custom-built for Philippine Digital broadcasting that’s guaranteed to deliver HD streaming and secure your device in preparation for Analog switch off.

“We are pleased to introduce to the country our new line-up of versatile Super ULTRA HD TVs,” said LG Philippines Home Entertainment Vice President Mr. Hoony Bae. “As a global technology innovator, we offer premium variants fitting to the diverse lifestyles of the Philippine consumers. This unique array adds to our portfolio of top-of-the-line TVs, providing optimal home entertainment for our consumers.”

This summer, LG Electronics is also set to launch the largest member of the Super UHD TV family.

This summer, LG Electronics is also set to launch the largest member of the Super UHD TV family.