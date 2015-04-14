Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

GREATNESS AWAITS

CORPORATE 04/14/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Greatness Awaits

What we know about the LG G4

 

MANILA, April 14, 2015 – The path to greatness is at hand as global technology innovator LG Electronics is set to globally launch its much-awaited flagship LG G4 on April 28 and 29 of this year.

 

With G4’s predecessor, LG G3, bagging the “Best Smartphone Award” at the Mobile World Congress just a month ago, LG has its fans gripping at the edge of their seats, leaving only subtle hints on what the newest smartphone superstar has in store.

 

Based on the global teaser that LG released, the G4 is set to change the game aesthetically. The invite creates the impression that the G4 will drive away from its signature sleek metallic look and advance to the sophisticated feel of stitched leather.

 

What can also be taken from the global invite is that LG G4’s rear camera will be the first to sport an aperture level of f/1.8, the lowest aperture set for any mobile device to date. For the aspiring and avid phone-tographers, this innovative technology will let the lens take in more light, leading to even more stunning picture quality and crystal-clear photos even when taking action shots or moving photos any time of the day.

 

This is backed up by the leading global components and materials manufacturer LG Innotek, claiming that this is the most advanced technology available for any smartphone out in the market today.

 

With the countdown left to days until the global unveiling of the G4, LG launches the official teaser video online giving the world a sneak peek of greatness that has yet to come.

 

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZdWPqpVbEk

 

To learn more about the LG G4, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.

Back To List