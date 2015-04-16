7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD GET LG P7

MANILA, April 16, 2015 – Summer has officially begun and there are so many new things to do, places to see, and memories to create. Nothing makes experiences more enjoyable than being in the company of great friends and even greater music.

Home entertainment trailblazer LG Electronics dishes out exciting ways to amp up your summer trips with the new LG Music Flow P7. This compact but powerful portable speaker boasts unique features for the ultimate hassle-free barkada bonding.

1. Music anytime, anywhere

Its impressive long-lasting battery enables the gang to enjoy continuous music for up to 10 hours. Whether you are out in the sea or up in the mountains, the LG Music Flow P7 delivers nonstop listening pleasure.

2. Go with the ‘Flow’

The super sleek LG Music Flow P7 is extremely lightweight and comfortably fits in any carry-on luggage; making it the perfect companion for beach trips and out-of-town vacations.

3. Make it loud with your crowd

Even with its compact design, the LG Music Flow P7 is capable of playing music in full, crystal clear quality with its outstanding 20W audio output, currently the best in the market.

Fire up the grill, host your own outdoor summer soiree and after sunset, watch a movie under the stars with just a blanket and a projector—with the sounds amplified by your own Music Flow, of course!

4. Music-sharing made easy

Partying with your best buds made even more fun with LG Music Flow P7’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities. Shuffle and stream music right from your mobile phone! The barkada can also get in on the fun with its unique feature that allows up to three Bluetooth-capable phones to connect at the same time.

5. Double the Music Flow, double the fun

You and your friends can connect two LG Music Flow P7s to one Bluetooth-ready device at the same time for a fun and louder summer trip. Fill every corner with quality tunes wherever you go!

6. Relax, go do it

Staycations will never be the same again! Cozy up with your favourite blanket and catch up on your series at home by connecting up to two LG Music Flow P7s to a compatible LG TV and enjoy the full LG experience with immersive surround sound.

7. Keep fit with the beat!

Getting that beach body ready doesn’t have to be a struggle. Stretch, jump, and crunch (not munch) to the beat that’s blasting from your Music Flow P7s. Or you could hold your favourite yoga poses with soothing ambient sounds thanks to your Music Flow.

“Whether you are planning for a weekend trip or simply staying in with the family, the LG Music Flow P7, the smallest and newest addition to the LG Music Flow WiFi Series, is the ideal companion for that unforgettable listening experience,” said Hoony Bae, vice president of LG Philippines Home Entertainment.

Make the most of your summer by getting your own LG Music Flow P7 for only PHP 6,890 at participating LG dealer stores nationwide.