LG ELECTRONICS AND SPOTIFY TEAM UP TO MAKE GREAT MUSIC

MANILA, April 27, 2015 – Two global technology innovators LG Electronics and Spotify team up to bring greater music experiences to Filipinos this summer.

The world’s fastest-growing music streaming service Spotify now offers Spotify Connect, a new feature that enables Premium users to play tunes from Spotify’s standard PC or mobile app through WiFi connected speakers, TVs, laptops and other devices. The Spotify application on a mobile device acts as a remote control as well.

The Spotify Connect feature can be enjoyed with the LG Music Flow P7, a new portable Bluetooth and WiFi-capable speaker which powers up great music streamed from a smartphone and other devices—perfect for summer outings and barkada bonding moments.

Seen at the recent first year Philippine anniversary celebration at the 12 Monkeys Music Hall and Pub in Century Mall, Makati City are Spotify Asia Managing Director Sunita Kaur and LG Philippines’ Home Entertainment Product Officer Angelica Dumlao.

Multinational electronics giant LG also recently announced that Spotify is now available on its simple and intuitive webOS Smart+ TV platform. Spotify Premium users can enjoy uninterrupted music and easier access to over 30 million tracks, artist pages, playlists and new releases.

“We are thrilled to be working with LG Electronics to provide the best home entertainment experience possible powered by Spotify Connect,” said Sunita Kaur, Managing Director (Asia), Spotify. “Spotify makes it easier to connect millions of music fans with their favorite OPM and international hits.”

“It is an honor to partner with a global leader in music streaming to bring more seamless and enjoyable music experiences to Filipinos,” LG Philippines Home Entertainment Vice President Hoony Bae added. “With the help of Spotify, the LG webOS Smart+ TV platform and LG Music Flow P7 allow our consumers to discover exciting and convenient entertainment options, bringing the good life closer with great music.”

To learn more about the LG Electronics and Spotify partnership, visit www.lg.com/ph, like LG Philippines’ Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.